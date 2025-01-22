Lynn Ban has died. The star of Netflix‘s Bling Empire: New York was 51 years old. Ban’s death resulted from complications following a skiing accident and subsequent brain surgery she went under over the 2024 holiday season. As we previously reported, Ban suffered a fall while on a family trip in Aspen on December 24th.

On Instagram at the time, Ban had written, “At the top of the mountain I caught a tip and face planted. Luckily I always wear a helmet. It didn’t seem that bad at the time and I was able to ski to the bottom. Erring on the side of caution, I wanted to get checked out by ski patrol for a concussion. They assessed me and I was cleared.”

An ongoing headache and advice from a paramedic eventually led Ban to visit the hospital for a CAT scan. “This saved my life,” she’d written at the time.

News of Ban’s death was announced by her son, Sebastian, who wrote on her Instagram account, “My mum passed away on Monday. I know she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news to people who supported her,” he wrote.

“Many of you followed my mum but never got the chance to know her or meet her in person. I would like to take the chance to share who my mum really was. She was and always will be my best friend, the best mother to me, and someone who cared for all. She always had a smile on her face even when times were tough during her recovery process,” he continued.

“She was a fighter until the end and is the strongest woman I know. She was the funniest and coolest mum I could ever ask for. She took care of me, my dad, and our Entire family throughout her whole life. Although she may be gone now, I will do everything I can to make sure she is never forgotten and for her life to be celebrated as it deserves to be. As a final message to my mum, I would just like to say that I will miss you forever and to end in something she always told me ‘I love you more than life itself’ mum,” he concluded.

Ban is the owner of Lynn Ban Jewelry, with her designs being worn by a slew of celebrity clients among which included Rihanna and Beyoncé along with various others. Bling Empire: New York is the 2023 spinoff of Bling Empire, the show followed a group of rich Asian-Americans from New York City, depicting their lavish lives.