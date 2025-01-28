‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions: High Bets Squander Players’ Chances in Latest Match

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy!‘s Tournament of Champions is underway and the competition is already heating up as returning players David Erb, Grant DeYoung, and Amy Hummel went head-to-head in the January 28th match.

The game was pretty evenly matched by the end of the first round with Amy entering Double Jeopardy with 2,200, Grant with 2,800, and David with 3,000 points. But things got a little more serious during that second round as David added some major points during the second Daily Double and Grant followed suit with the third Daily Double of the game.

In the end, Amy entered Final Jeopardy with 6,600, Grant with 3,200, and David with 7,200, meaning it was almost anyone’s game to win, with David holding a slight edge. But the round proved to be much more challenging than initially believed as all three players provided the wrong response to the clue from the category “Palindromic Dates,” which read, “This 7-digit date saw the premiere of Handel’s ‘Water Music.'”

The correct response should have been, “What is 7/17/1717?” But big bets came back to haunt Grant and David who finished with 399 and 1,199 points for their final scores. Meanwhile, Amy wagered small and benefited from the strategy as she completed the round with 6,401.

Amy is the second winner for this year’s Tournament of Champions, as she’ll join Will Wallace, who won yesterday’s game, for the Semifinals. As previously revealed, Adriana Harmeyer, Isaac Hirsch, and Drew Basile will be included in the Semifinals as well without having to compete in the ongoing Quarterfinals which will conclude on Monday, February 3 with Drew Goins, Amar Kakirde, and Lucas Partridge.

Jeopardy!, Weeknights, Check your local listings