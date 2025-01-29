‘Chicago’ 3-Way, Game’s Up on ‘Mythic Quest,’ Animated ‘Spider-Man,’ Second Gen ‘All American,’ ‘Abbott’ Field Trip

NBC’s “One Chicago” franchise presents its first three-way crossover since 2019, with all three casts dealing with a massive gas main explosion. Mythic Quest returns for a fourth season of video-game workplace shenanigans. Disney+ offers a new animated twist on the classic Spider-Man origin story. The CW’s All American, one of the few survivors of the previous regime, returns with a largely new cast for Season 7. The staff and students of Abbott Elementary check out the neighboring golf course.

Chicago Fire

9/8c

The firehouse procedural swaps places with Chicago Med (9/8c) as a gas main explosion shakes up all three casts for the first “One Chicago” crossover since 2019. The characters collide in the aftermath of the catastrophe, with Fire paramedics Violet (Hanako Greensmith) and Novak (Jocelyn Hudson) working with Med’s Dr. Frost (Darren Barnet) on triage while the firefighters do battle. On Med, Dr. Lenox (Sarah Ramos) fights to save the life of a member of the Chicago Police Department while Frost and Archer (Steven Weber) perform an amputation. On Chicago P.D. (10/9c), the detectives investigate foul play and learn that they need to track down the assailants in order to save passengers trapped on a train. All in a day’s, and night’s, work.

Apple TV+

Mythic Quest

Season Premiere

The funky workplace comedy set in the world of a video-game studio returns for a fourth season, tackling AI and boundaries between management and creators in the first two episodes. Creative director Ian (Rob McElhenney) and partner Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) are pitching a bold new Mythic Quest expansion, but all eyes are on former game tester Dana (Imani Hakim), whose in-house studio has created a hot product on the “shiny new toy” user-generated platform Playpen. Success creates friction between her and girlfriend Rachel (Ashly Burch), now the head of monetization, while wimpy producer/boss David (David Hornsby) freaks out when Playpen users start making games not safe for work, or families.

Marvel Studios

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Series Premiere

Refreshingly retro in its animation style, evoking the Marvel comic books (including occasional panels) on which generations grew up, an enjoyable twist on the Spider-Man origin story takes place in an alternate what-if timeline that allows new freedom of discovery. One significant difference: awkward nerd hero Peter Parker’s (Hudson Thames) mentor isn’t Tony Stark/Iron Man (who we see as an action figure hanging from Aunt May’s rear-view mirror) but Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo), aka the Green Goblin, a mogul who takes the young whiz kid under his wing—but for what purpose. Doctor Strange makes an early appearance, creating the circumstances that set Peter on his web-slinging path. Launches with two episodes.

Troy Harvey / The CW

All American

Season Premiere 9/8c

In what amounts to a reset of The CW’s most popular series—and the sole scripted survivor of the previous programming regime—the high-school football drama introduces a new generation of teen heroes in Season 7. Returning from the original series, Jordan Baker (Michael Evans Behling) is now the QB coach at South Crenshaw High, torn between being the players’ friend and their leader. Coop (Bre-Z) is charting a new path as well, as a law-school student. The sneak-peek premiere will be repeated Monday in the show’s regular 8/7c time period.

Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Abbott Elementary

8:30/7:30c

Abbott’s staff is understandably skeptical when they and the student body are invited to visit the neighboring Girard Creek Golf Club for a “sneak peek of our pre-grand opening preview” by the unctuous Miles Nathaniel (a very funny Matt Oberg). The contentious relationship between the school and the golf course, built on the “ancestral homeland of the Lanape,” is somewhat assuaged by the promise of free food—though Gregory (Tyler James Williams) finds his unsophisticated palette tested and tortured by all the rich hors d’oeuvres, including rare white truffles. Anyone suspecting this is just a p.r. stunt deserves a gold star.

American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson (streaming on Netflix): A four-part docuseries relives the infamous period 30 years ago when the nation was riveted by the aftermath of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman, including the iconic freeway chase on L.A. freeways and the sensational trial of O.J. Simpson.

(streaming on Netflix): A four-part docuseries relives the infamous period 30 years ago when the nation was riveted by the aftermath of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman, including the iconic freeway chase on L.A. freeways and the sensational trial of O.J. Simpson. Prime Target (streaming on Apple TV+): In TV’s geekiest thriller, math prodigy Edward (Leo Woodall), whose groundbreaking research into prime numbers puts him in danger, meets NSA agent Taylah (Quintessa Swindell), who’s also on the run from assassins and vows to keep the brainiac safe.