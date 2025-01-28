‘Will Trent’ Recap: Will & Angie Reunion Ends in Tears

[Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for Will Trent Season 3 Episode 4, “The Floor Is Lava.”]

Welp. We knew it was going to be an emotional roller coaster once Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) and Angie (Erika Christensen) worked together on a case, but we didn’t know it’d be this gut-wrenching.

On Tuesday’s new episode of Will Trent, the two joined forces on a case involving a targeted shooting of a man in his home. Things got off to an awkward start right away when they had to play a game of “The Floor Is Lava” on the victim’s couch to avoid disrupting footprint evidence, and things only got weirder from there.

As it turned out, the shooter was one of several lonely people who frequented an Alias messaging board (yes, really) and were duped into thinking they were being recruited as CIA operatives who could kill people with impunity and steal state secrets. In a second, related incident, the victim wasn’t lucky enough to survive the attack, but working on the case produced some truly amazing moments on the team. There was Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) cosplaying as a special agent in the interrogation room and then there was the moment with him and Angie explaining, in glorious detail, what Alias was about. And it was truly wild when Angie found Marion Alba (Gina Rodriguez) coming out of Will’s office in one of his shirts — though the explanation was innocent enough, as she merely needed to borrow one for court after getting a stain on hers, her face said it all.

Things took a turn into sadville, though, when Will and Angie found themselves accidentally locked in a restaurant while waiting for their takeout orders. The conversation started out light-hearted enough, but Will said he was “so sorry” to Angie for getting a gluten-free cake during her return party, and she became instantly miffed. There was a different apology she wanted to hear, of course. That’s when things got serious, with Will and Angie trading barbs about who was wrong in the arrest and Angie ultimately screaming, “You blew up our life!”

“You blew up our life,” she then repeated. “We were building something. We were finally in a good place. We were talking about having kids.”

When Will said he knew that and “fought” for their relationship to work, she accused, “Did you do it on propose? You sabotage it?” Will, of course, denied doing so, but Angie left on terrible terms by saying, “Go to hell, Will.” And somehow, that wasn’t even the most devastating conversation they had in the episode.

The casework continued, with the team tracking down the source of the Alias board recruitment to someone selling those secrets to foreign actors. After a dramatic sting operation led to the arrest of the suspect, their buyer, and two people who were also convinced they were somehow secret agents, Angie visited Will’s office to drop off her paperwork and they had one more — possibly final? — discussion of their personal pain.

“I just miss my best friend,” Will told her, to which she agreed. But when he offered, “I hope we can somehow get past this,” she demurred.

“I don’t think so Will,” Angie said through tears. “I’ve had a lot of time to think about this… You did what you had to do, but everything is different now, and it’s not going back to how it was before.”

Angie then continued, “We’re not lovers. We’re not friends. We’re coworkers. We’ve been saving each other and pushing over and pulling each other back since we were seven years old. We can just stop.”

When Will countered that he didn’t know how to move on from her, she replied, “You’re already moving on. You just don’t realize it yet. Wilbur Trent, I release you.”

And with that, Will and Angie’s breakup is cemented for the near future. Gulp!

Will Trent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC