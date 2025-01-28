‘Morning Joe’ Critics Want Jim Acosta to Take Over After Rumored CNN Exit

As rumors continue to circulate regarding Jim Acosta‘s potential exit from CNN, fans have taken to social media to suggest he move to MSNBC and take over the Morning Joe slot.

The news comes after CNN announced it was changing up its schedule, which included replacing Acosta’s morning show with veteran anchor Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown for a two-hour edition of The Situation Room. Acosta was reportedly offered the midnight “graveyard” shift, which sources claimed he was shocked by.

Acosta is now nowhere to be seen in CNN’s upcoming schedule, and reports from Oliver Darcy’s Status newsletter and Fox News claim the long-time anchor is set to depart the network.

The veteran news reporter joined CNN in 2007, becoming the network’s chief White House correspondent in 2018. Throughout his time at CNN, Acosta was a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, with whom he has clashed on air several times over the years.

With rumors swirling of Acosta’s departure from CNN, some fans have chimed in with suggestions for his next career move. In particular, quite a few viewers want to see him join MSNBC and take over the Morning Joe slot, currently hosted by Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

“Hi, @MSNBC Please give @Acosta the @Morning_Joe timeslot. Your viewers would come back in droves,” wrote one X user.

“@MSNBC should hire Jim Acosta morning or midday. I think he would help bring back some of MSNBC’s audience and be able to balance that fraud morning Joe,” another agreed.

“A great replacement for @Morning_Joe who should be fired for obeying in advance. Jim Acosta come on down,” said another commenter.

Another added, “Dear @MSNBC, please cut back on the unwatchable mika & joe crap and hire Jim @Acosta to do a high-quality morning show.”

“Jim Acosta and Wolf Blitzer should take over Morning Joe. Joe Scarborough and his mute wife Mika are Trump sycophants. This is how you silence media. We are in a very dark place, my fellow Americans,” said one X user.

“Have Acosta replace Joe & Mika as the sole host and call it “Morning Jim” and watch ratings skyrocket to what they currently are at,” wrote another.

In November, Scarborough and Brzezinski faced backlash after they revealed they traveled to Mar-a-Lago to meet with Trump following his 2024 presidential victory. Defending their decision, Brzezinski stated, “Joe and I realized it’s time to do something different and that starts with not only talking about Donald Trump but also talking with him.”

Would you like to see Acosta move to MSNBC and take over Morning Joe? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.