‘Cobra Kai’: Patrick Luwis Teases How Kwon’s Death Will Have ‘Ripple Effects’ For Axel & Others

Cobra Kai took a dark turn during the last episode of Season 6 Part 2 during a bloody battle royal between the participants at the Sekai Taikai. After the tournament broke down, it was an all-out brawl with all the dojos fighting each other. In the midst of the chaos, Kwon Jae-Sung (Brandon H. Lee) went after Sam LaRusso (Mary Mouser). Patrick Luwis’ Axel Kovačević, who had previously bonded with Sam on the beach, stepped in to help her.

Kwon attempted to use John Kreese’s (Martin Kove) eunjangdo blade on Axel and lost his balance impaling himself with it. The shocking scene sets the stage for what is sure to be an emotional Part 3 of the final season. Before that, we sat down with Luwis to talk about Axel’s evolution and how Kwon’s death impacts the final stretch of the show.

You were such a pivotal part of the last episode of Part 2 this season. What was your reaction when you read about Axel’s connection to Kwon’s death in their fight scene?

Patrick Luwis: I initially only got the first two scripts. Then, I just heard people speculating that was the outcome, that I would be involved in Kwon’s death, and there would be this massive brawl sequence. It wasn’t officially told to me by the creators yet. I think when I first read it I thought, “This is a pretty exciting thing to be a part of.” The show has had brawl sequences before, but I don’t think it has been anything like what’s in Season 6, Part 2. Just with all the different characters and storylines coming into play. Also, to find out I would be involved in a character’s death was daunting in terms of thinking about how the fans were going to react because I know Kwon was such a beloved character. So, I knew there would be a little bit of controversy or people being upset. I think it really added this exciting element to that part. It was a great cliffhanger to end on, so in a lot of ways, I was super excited. I was looking forward to seeing how it would unfold with the stunts and the blocking. I was pleased how it turned out.

How many fans have blamed Axel for Kwon’s death?

It was pretty mixed. I try not to read too many things on the internet, but every once in a while I’ll take a peak. I think there are people who defend the Axel character and say, “Kwon did it to himself.” I think that is true in a lot of regards. Also, there are people who are naturally upset they lost a character they like. So, they’ll pin it on my character. Axel really was just defending himself, but I’ve seen a mixed reaction. None of which bother me. It’s good it stirs up debate among the fandom.

How much of a Karate Kid fan were you before you signed on for the show?

I was aware of the Karate Kid and watched the film a long time ago, but I sort of did a big re-watch of Cobra Kai and Karate Kid just to get in the mindset. I think I have a newfound love for it and totally get why the initial movie was part of so many people’s lives. It spans generations. I feel lucky to be part of the legacy and part of the story in some regard. It’s very exciting.

I think fans have enjoyed seeing different sides to a character like Axel. How was it showing that depth?

I do think a lot of people including myself enjoyed the fact he is not this one-dimensional villain. He is almost not a villain. You don’t know what to make of him. On the mat, he is this beast karate machine, which was how the character was described to me. You want to look at him as a villain in a lot of ways, but there is also so much he has gone through with his Sensei and you see the interaction he has with Sam.

That brings out some vulnerability. I think you can’t help but feel for him. It’s a really fun character to play. For me, it’s playing two different people when it comes to fighting on the mat and then seeing how Axel is with Sam on the beach. I really enjoyed playing both. The fighting stuff and being the karate machine was more difficult for me. That was a foreign thing for me. I hadn’t done martial arts. So having to come off very intimidating when I’m surrounded by all these people who had been trained in martial arts for years. That was a difficult thing to believe myself and get into that mindset. The vulnerability I could lean into easier with scenes with Sensei Wolf and with Sam.

What did you take from working with Lewis Tan and others who have been in the business a while?

I think a lot of it you learn by example. It’s a master class in of itself just being on set and watching how they work. When you work with someone good, I think it sharpens you as an actor to be able to work with someone like Lewis. Someone who is this intimidating figure, the character is intimidating. I think it really helps fall into character a lot more easily than working with someone who can’t get to that level. The same thing with the rest of the cast. When you have to match a certain energy and ability, I think it brings out the best in you as an actor. I felt lucky to work with everyone and learn by working with them.

Axel develops a liking for Sam where you see him become a little protective over her, which really showed in that last fight scene. Even though Sam is with Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), do you selfishly want to see Axel end up with her in the end?

As an actor, I was honestly pretty open to it either way. For the sake of the story and entirety of the show, you don’t really want to break up this big couple. I didn’t want to be the divide in that. I think it’s still it’s a fine side storyline and makes things more interesting. I think it adds another element and way to understand Axel better through the friendship with Sam. You also get to see it plays into the story. All that with Kwon happened because I was defending her. I’m happy with the direction they took the character.

How will Kwon’s death impact the group going into the final episodes? Axel especially went through a pretty traumatic experience.

I don’t want to give away too much, but I think it’s a pretty intense thing to happen. It’s the first real young character death like this in the show. It’s a big thing that will have a ripple effect for sure. I think in terms of my character, you can expect a lot of growth from Axel. I think that is what a lot of people want. They want to see him develop and come into who he realizes about himself.

What was that last day on set like for you? So many of the cast had been there for so long. What was the vibe you got?

It’s always a mix. I’d only been there for a couple of months, but for the others, it was this huge part of their lives for so long. A lot of people have grown up on the show. It’s like a big family. I know a lot of them were excited to move on and graduating into new projects and testing themselves in new ways, but there was this almost void you feel whenever you leave a show. For someone like me, you still get close to these people and develop relationships. It’s not easy to part with people you’ve shared this experience with and created these memories. I still miss it.

If there was a continuation of this story with Axel in it, where would you want to see it go?

I would be stoked if there was a spinoff. It would be very cool to see a story about the Iron Dragons and where they end up. Maybe even a prequel-type thing. I’m not sure what the creators have in mind or brainstorming right now. I would be very open to it. I loved working with Josh Heald and Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg. I would be super excited to work with them again and explore the character further. I’d like to know more about the Iron Dragons.

You’ve worked with Zack Snyder on Rebel Moon. You had little spots in the Barbie movie and Babylon and things like that. How much of a life-changer was this Cobra Kai role as you continue to make a name for yourself?

This was definitely the first thing I’ve really felt if people are going to know me for something, it would be this show. That’s exciting for me. This role really challenged me as an actor. The idea of continuing to challenge myself. I just want to keep working and work with people who inspire me. Whether it’s a comedic role or drama or another role doing stunts. I’ve got a couple of things in the can. I was part of this Apple TV+ show called Rambler & the Birdie Machine with Owen Wilson. I have a small part in this independent film called The Upside Of Unrequited coming out this year as well. I’m looking forward to jumping on the next thing from whatever opportunity presents itself.

