Before welcoming Senator John Fetterman as the day’s guest-slash-grill meat, The View cohosts dug into a difficult “Hot Topic” at the start of the hour on Monday’s (January 27) episode: the mass deportations of undocumented immigrants by Donald Trump’s administration.

In response to the news that the Trump Administration is using both ICE agents and military equipment to carry out these deportations, Whoopi Goldberg asked her co-stars, “Is this the immigration system fix that people had in mind when they voted?”

Sara Haines was the first to speak up and decided to clarify the actual statistics involved by saying, “The headlines and all the coverage would make you think that there’s this massive deportation. But by numbers, contextually, President Obama still remains the deporter in chief. Even if Trump continues at this rate, he will not even hit what President Obama hit in one year, with 400,000.” Haines then accused the media coverage of being “a PR campaign… meant to scare people.” She also called for more transparency about the types of alleged criminals who are being deported based on their crimes. “What we’re not getting is a breakdown of who these people are,” she said. “I think either you own the fact that these are all violent criminals, and break down who these people are, what their crime was, and tell the American people, or tell us what they really are and let us have a healthy debate over the disagreement of how this is being carried out.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin then pointed out that the deportation of those migrants who have committed crimes is a nearly universally supported principle for Americans before adding her own take: “When we talk about this issue, most nations on Earth deal with the question of how to secure their border and how many migrants to take in. It’s not uniquely American. It’s not xenophobic to simply care about it. There’s national security imperatives, there’s economic imperatives, and what we’re seeing now, what matters to me is how it’s done, that has been humanely and safely, and that we’re prioritizing the people who shouldn’t be here.” She went on to suggest that Trump’s administration needs to stop the pause for Afghan refugees and others who provided assistance to the United States military efforts abroad. “Those are the people who need to come first, not economic migrants. We can’t house everyone. We can’t bring everyone here, but people who helped our country and our fleeing for their lives should always be protected.”

After Griffin’s comments, Goldberg called out cohost Sunny Hostin for making a rather pained expression but staying silent, saying, “You’re sitting there with that face. I know you want to say something.” However, she asked her to wait until after the break to do so, at which time Goldberg once again put the spotlight on Hostin: “We were talking about the start of the nationwide immigration rate, and I was sweepingly pointing to Sunny Hostin because her face was saying something I felt she wanted to say verbally,” Goldberg said.

“Yeah, to answer your question, ‘Is this the immigration fix that this country wanted?’ I think absolutely there are certain people that want to see this kind of pain and destruction for a certain group or type of immigrant,” Hostin said. “Because if you look at the numbers, yes, the number of immigrants that come from Mexico or Mexican-born are those are the largest [demographic], but the next largest are Asians — 28 percent of them come. I don’t think they walk across the southern border. I think they come by plane. The next largest are Europeans.”

When interrupted by Griffin, who challenged whether those were also undocumented immigrants, Hostin noted that “a lot of them are” and explained, “They overstay their visas, so they’re undocumented. The Europeans that come here that overstay their visas are undocumented, but they don’t come across the Southern border. So I think there’s a very clear message as to what this president wants the look of a criminal migrant to look like?… And I think that’s racist.”

She also castigated Trump for using the military in the deportation efforts and pounced on the story of an American citizen (a veteran, no less) who was rounded up in Newark, New Jersey, during one of the raids on a business. “They are also racially profiling in doing this,” Hostin said, pointing to that example. “Among the citizens that they detained and questioned was a Puerto Rican man and a military vet. For the 50 million[th time], Puerto Ricans are American and disproportionately in the military. And so I say all of this to say that I am disappointed, disgusted, and saddened by what I’m seeing.”

Ana Navarro also hadn’t spoken up before the commercial break but delivered a pointed remark to the issue, inspired by her own history as an immigrant. “I’ve actually seen some video this weekend of Latinos who voted for Trump crying because now their abuelas and their tios are getting deported. But I’m having a very hard time mustering up any sympathy for those people,” she said. She went on to suggest that the expense of using military plans was “100 times more” than using a traditional charter flight and added, “If you’re an undocumented immigrant, if you’ve got a kid in school, if you’ve got a U.S. citizen school, let that school know. Give them a list of adults that can go pick up that kid. If you are taken in, have your documents ready, if you can consult with a lawyer … and all of those people crying right now and feeling bad by the way they voted, there’s going to be another election in two years, and we’re going to have to wait two years to change. Get yourself registered, get yourself active. There’s no reason why we should be playing.”

See the video of the discussion below

