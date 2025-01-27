Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

It was the trip heard ’round the world … er, at least, ’round the beltway. So Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman appeared on The View on Monday (January 27) and finally opened up about his controversial flight down to Mar-a-Lago to meet with then-PEOTUS Donald Trump. He also answered some truly tough questions from the panelists about his positions on Trump’s moves.

First, Fetterman explained why he hasn’t been surprised by Trump’s official acts after taking office at the White House last week: “I mean, he’s been doing essentially what he actually campaigned on. He announced he is going to pardon the J6 individuals. He is going to absolutely go after the border. So there’s a lot of things that he’s already ran on. I mean, criticized a lot of it, and I don’t agree with everything either, but it’s undeniable he actually ran on that and been really upfront,” he explained. “Immediately after the election, I was like, ‘Hey, we have a choice. We can freak out and follow every other thing around like a cat with a laser, you know… but I’m not that guy.”

Then, he revealed exactly how and why it was that he ended up visiting Trump in his hotel house in Florida. “I think overall, it was a positive experience. I mean, he was cordial. It wasn’t in any kind of theater. It wasn’t trying to get your picture taken to kind of put something out on social media. It was just really a conversation. I actually spoke [with him] for over an hour,” he explained, adding that his wife was also present for the conversation. “One of the things that we agree on… is the Dreamers [undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children],” Fetterman continued. “Giselle was part of that community, and we both had the opportunity to express that. Also, I’m on the [Agriculture] Committee, and I think protecting the [Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as Food Stamp Program] as well [is important] too. Food Insecurity is a really important issue.”

“Overall, it was just a straight-up conversation,” Fetterman continued to explain of his Trump meeting. “I just have a rule: I’m going to engage and have a conversation that’s anyone playing it straight, and that’s that’s be doing my job.”

When prompted by Ana Navarro to explain the reason he went to Florida instead of waiting until Trump was in Washington D.C. — the “optics” of which she continued to criticize — he said, “Here’s what happened. I was being lazy on the couch Friday night, and my team reached out… I don’t know if this is like a trolling or a hoax, but they extended an invitation,” he said. “If they’re playing it straight, then I think it’s pretty reasonable to have a conversation, inviting me to engage, and I visited him. So maybe some people would be critical of that, but you know, for me engaging the president, I think when you’re in this business, I mean, that’s part of the job.”

Fetterman then went on to declare that he wants to see more of such efforts on his party’s side: “I’d like more bipartisan kinds of things. And you are going to agree with things, and you’re going to disagree on things. And I’ve always said, I’m going to pick my fights.”

As the conversation continued, Fetterman then issued his distaste for Trump’s pardons of January 6 rioters and responded directly to in-name criticism of him by one of the officers who was injured in those attacks. He also said that he thought the New York criminal prosecution of Trump for financial crimes associated with a porn star payoff was “inappropriate” and politically motivated, and he declined to say what his Senate vote will be for certain proposed cabinet members.

Perhaps most interestingly of all, though, was his response to detractors who have accused him of planning to switch political parties and become a Republican.

“I’ve been on record too saying I am not going to become a Republican… Although maybe some people might be happy on one side, I would make a pretty terrible Republican, because, [I’m] pro-choice, pro-really strong immigration, pro-LGBTQ… I don’t think I’d be a good fit. So I’m not going to change my party,” he declared. “And [if I do], I’m going to show up. I’ll be here. I’ll give you the exclusive.”

Sen. @JohnFetterman to #TheView: “[Trump] has been doing essentially what he actually campaigned on.” “There’s things I’m going to agree with, I’m going to disagree with, but I’m in the business of finding wins for Pennsylvania and for the nation and engaging the president.” pic.twitter.com/96VIQ6N3is — The View (@TheView) January 27, 2025

