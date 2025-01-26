Dave & Jenny Marrs, Hosts of HGTV’s ‘Fixer to Fabulous,’ Settle Lawsuit Just Before Trial

An Arkansas couple didn’t have such a fabulous time with Fixer to Fabulous stars Dave and Jenny Marrs, according to their complaints, but their lawsuit against the married HGTV hosts was settled days before the case was set to go to trial.

Matthew and Sarah McGrath of Bella Vista, Arkansas, sued the Marrs’ companies Jupiter Rentals and Marrs Construction in February 2023, alleging breach of contract and warranty, according to local CBS affiliate 5NEWS.

The previous May, the McGraths entered into a contract with the two companies to buy a house for $559,000, 5NEWS previously reported. Following subsequent inspections of the house, the McGraths listed necessary repairs, according to the McGraths’ complaint.

“Although the contract suggests that building was completed at the time of execution of the contract, the plaintiffs requested specific upgrades to be performed by Jupiter, by and through its agent Dave Marrs,” the McGraths’ complaint read.

In their suit, the McGraths said the defendants agreed to but never completed those repairs, which included installing missing cabinet hardware, fixing broken windows, and fixing hardwood floors in the kitchen.

“As of August 28, 2022, not a single item on the list of repairs had been performed,” the complaint read, per 5NEWS. “Since that time, the defendants by and through Dave Marrs have attempted some of the repairs listed, but … several of the attempts to repair have caused more damage to the house.”

The defendants, however, alleged that the McGraths refused to allow the companies’ agents or subcontractors on the property.

Court-ordered mediation between the parties began in September 2023 but “failed utterly,” the plaintiffs said in a filing.

Then, a March 2024 filing revealed nearly two dozen code violations based on contractors’ inspection of the property. In an August 2024 deposition, Dave Marrs disagreed with contractors’ list of supposed issues with the house and said some recommended repairs would have made the house’s condition worse.

A trial was slated for Monday, January 27, but a court filing on Friday, January 24, showed that the parties had settled the case — adding that the lawsuit “will be dismissed with prejudice” — though 5NEWS didn’t share details of the settlement.