The first “Hot Topic” of the day on Friday’s (January 24) episode of The View was the state of the democratic party amid reports of in-fighting between certain Democratic leaders, and Ana Navarro got particularly fired up about this subject.

“I was just going to say that they need to stop fighting with each other and actually go back to their districts and their states and check in with the people that put him in office,” Sara Haines said of the congresspeople who might be part of it, echoing her applause-winning comment from the previous show. “I really despise Congress and their lack of ability to do anything, not to mention the dirty money that circulates there. But they get so obsessed with each other, not just Democrats, Republicans do the same thing. They all play power games. Partisan jerseys are put on. They need to go home. They need to go home and check back in and get a reality check of the people they represented and come back with a mission statement that reflects those wants, and then they can be done fighting.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin noted that while Republicans are currently in control of every lever of the federal government at the moment, she thinks Democrats are suffering from a lack of leadership. “I’ve been struck by how Democrats haven’t seemed to get their footing on they don’t have a leader right now. There’s not a clear leader,” she said.

Then, Joy Behar snapped back, “Well, give them a minute,” to which Griffin retorted, “I mean, I don’t know how much time they’re going to have… And then on top of that, there’s not a clear plan, strategy, and message.” She then warned that if they continue on the “Trump is bad” train and keep speaking in lofty terms like “corporate oligarch and the tech-industrial complex,” they’ll alienate working-class voters. “All the criticisms I have of Trump, he speaks like real people speak: ‘They’re taking advantage of you. They’re ripping you off.'”

Sunny Hostin didn’t disagree with Griffin’s premise about the type of messaging her party needs to utilize, but she did insist that the party does have a leader. “I think that leader is minority leader of the House, Hakeem Jeffries. He’s from Brooklyn. He speaks with his New York, Brooklyn accent. I went to college with him. I know him extremely well, and he talks real talk.” She also disagreed with the concept that Democrats aren’t unified in their reaction to the election, saying, “I think the Democrats are actually falling in line, as opposed to fighting with each other. We just saw the Democrats — many, many Democrats — cross the aisle and work with Republicans on the Laken Riley Act…. And I have to say that’s something that most Democrats don’t agree with, but they got in line because they know that they need to listen to the American people. They need to pass something that they may not want to pass, and they know that in 18 months, they will take control of the House, and it won’t be minority leader Jeffries. They will be majority Speaker Jeffries.”

For Ana Navarro, she thought the issue of whether former first lady Jill Biden is mad at Nancy Pelosi for pushing for Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 race is moot. “So what? Who cares? Joe Biden is not running again. Joe Biden’s in Delaware. They’re not going to be an influence in this. The Kamala Harris versus Joe Biden thing, I have to tell you, I know Kamala Harris very well and her people very well. I haven’t heard this b***ing and moaning that keeps getting reported.”

Navarro then continued with some ferocity to say, “I don’t know what low-level staffer is getting interviewed. That all being said, I would say to Democrats that whenever I hear of this, or read of this, I feel like I want to channel Cher in Moonstruck and just slap them over the face and say, ‘Get over it!’ Because right now, Donald Trump has no guardrails. He’s got Congress, both houses. He’s got the White House. He has got a lot of Democrats falling in line. He’s got the Supreme Court in his pocket. The only way there will be guardrails is that Hakeem Jeffries becomes the Speaker of the House in two years because they win back the House.”

