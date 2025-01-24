NFL Conference Championships TV Schedule & Preview

There’s a lot to look for on NFL Conference Championship Sunday, January 26.

The two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs look to extend their reign. The Washington Commanders look for their first Super Bowl berth since the 1991 season (and the first under their new nickname). The Philadelphia Eagles look to soar back to the big game after an early exit from the playoffs last year. And long-suffering Buffalo Bills fans look to finally celebrate.

In the NFC Championship Game, the No. 6 Commanders (14-5) are at the No. 2 Eagles (16-3) at Lincoln Financial Field (3/2c, Fox). The NFC East Division rivals split their regular-season meetings, with the Eagles winning in Week 16 behind 146 yards rushing and two touchdowns from Saquon Barkley (pictured above), and the Commanders claiming the win in Week 16 with Jayden Daniels throwing five touchdown passes. Philadelphia has won three of the past four meetings with Washington.

It’s a clash of the titans in the AFC Championship Game, as the No. 2 Bills (15-4) visit the No. 1 Chiefs (16-2) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (6:30/5:30c, CBS). Josh Allen and the Bills handed the Chiefs their first loss of the regular season with a 30-21 win in Week 11. The Bills have won four consecutive regular-season games against the Chiefs, but Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have won when it mattered most: Kansas City is 3-0 vs. Buffalo in the playoffs since they met in the 2020 AFC Championship.

The Chiefs are the fourth reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champion to reach the conference championship game, joining the 1992-93 Dallas Cowboys, 1988-89 San Francisco 49ers and 1974-75 Pittsburgh Steelers. With a win, the Chiefs will become the first repeat champion to play in three consecutive Super Bowls.

The Bills’ Super Bowl history is not as illustrious. They were AFC champions for four straight seasons from 1990-93, but they lost all four Super Bowls they appeared in.

Super Bowl LIX is Sunday, February 9, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The game airs on Fox.