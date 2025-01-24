Michelle Yeoh’s New ‘Star Trek’ Adventure, ‘Agency’ Finale, ‘Drag Race’ Memory Lane, ‘Wild Robot’ Begins Streaming

Star Trek: Section 31

Movie Premiere

The Star Trek universe adds a dash of Mission: Impossible and offbeat Guardians of the Galaxy-style humor to a movie franchise that welcomes back Star Trek: Discovery star, and Oscar winner, Michelle Yeoh as the formidable Emperor Philippa Georgiou. She joins an unruly group of colorfully clandestine agents in Starfleet’s covert-ops unit Section 31, led by Alok Sahar (Omari Hardwick), who like other team members has a shady background. “There’s always a price to pay for people like us,” he tells Georgiou, whose past comes back to haunt her throughout the fast-paced and chaotic action film. Their task: retrieve a weapon of mass destruction that Georgiou had a hand in creating back in her less honorable genocidal-ruler days. She calls the device “Godsend,” which is no doubt how many Trek fans regard her return to the Trek-verse. Don’t be surprised if this leads to at least a few sequels.

Luke Varley/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

The Agency

Season Finale

Distracted by the uncertain fate of his lover in a Khartoum prison, master spy Martian (Michael Fassbender) is knocked for a loop at the worst possible time in the exciting Season 1 finale of the slow-burning CIA thriller. Much of the action involves the extraction of an imprisoned asset during a tense mission in Ukraine, while Martian’s fellow case officer Naomi (Katherine Waterston) becomes concerned when she loses contact with Danny (Saura Lightfoot-Leon) shortly after the young agent arrives in Iran on her first major field assignment. The episode premieres on Showtime Sunday at 9/8c.

X

RuPaul’s Drag Race

8/7c

The jubilant reality competition, now in its 17th season, looks back at its vividly outspoken past in a challenge where the remaining queens sing songs inspired by memorable rants and other unforgettable moments from Drag Race “herstory.” Actress Julia Schlaepfer (1923) is the guest judge. Followed by an especially contentious episode of the RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked after-show (9:30/8:30c).

YouTube

The Wild Robot

Streaming Premiere

Nominated this week for three Oscars, including best animated feature and score, director-writer Chris Sanders’ exquisite adaptation of Peter Brown’s book makes its streaming debut after a successful theatrical launch in September. Lupita Nyong’o provides the voice of a robot nicknamed Roz, the sole survivor of a shipwreck who acclimates herself to an island of wildlife, including a newborn orphaned gosling, Brightbill, who imprints himself on the mechanical outsider.

Harpoon Hunters

Series Premiere 9/8c

The network that created a genre of seafaring reality drama with Deadliest Catch profiles fishing families on Cape Cod who spend their summers trawling for precious Atlantic bluefin tuna using only 10-foot electrified spears. The fish are massive, and so is the payoff (as much as $10,000 each), as the harpooners compete for a high-stakes haul of sushi-grade cuisine.

Apple TV+

Severance

After last week’s mind-teasing premiere, the surreal series backs up to depict the aftermath of Season 1’s cliffhanger when the walls between the “innies” and “outies” temporarily came down. A new term, “overtime contingency,” enters the Severance lexicon as Mark S. (Adam Scott) reels from his discovery, while fellow rebels Irving B. (John Turturro) and Dylan G. (Zach Cherry) consider life outside Lumon Industries. And Helly R.’s (Britt Lower) “outie” Helena Eagan has a memorable encounter with deposed manager Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette).

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: