Michelle Yeoh’s New ‘Star Trek’ Adventure, ‘Agency’ Finale, ‘Drag Race’ Memory Lane, ‘Wild Robot’ Begins Streaming
Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh reprises her Star Trek: Discovery role of Emperor Philippa Georgiou in a stand-alone sci-fi action film introducing Starfleet’s top-secret Section 31 unit. The spy drama The Agency wraps its first season. RuPaul’s Drag Race turns memorable moments from its long history into songs in this week’s challenge. The Oscar-nominated animated film The Wild Robot begins streaming on Peacock.
Star Trek: Section 31
The Star Trek universe adds a dash of Mission: Impossible and offbeat Guardians of the Galaxy-style humor to a movie franchise that welcomes back Star Trek: Discovery star, and Oscar winner, Michelle Yeoh as the formidable Emperor Philippa Georgiou. She joins an unruly group of colorfully clandestine agents in Starfleet’s covert-ops unit Section 31, led by Alok Sahar (Omari Hardwick), who like other team members has a shady background. “There’s always a price to pay for people like us,” he tells Georgiou, whose past comes back to haunt her throughout the fast-paced and chaotic action film. Their task: retrieve a weapon of mass destruction that Georgiou had a hand in creating back in her less honorable genocidal-ruler days. She calls the device “Godsend,” which is no doubt how many Trek fans regard her return to the Trek-verse. Don’t be surprised if this leads to at least a few sequels.
The Agency
Distracted by the uncertain fate of his lover in a Khartoum prison, master spy Martian (Michael Fassbender) is knocked for a loop at the worst possible time in the exciting Season 1 finale of the slow-burning CIA thriller. Much of the action involves the extraction of an imprisoned asset during a tense mission in Ukraine, while Martian’s fellow case officer Naomi (Katherine Waterston) becomes concerned when she loses contact with Danny (Saura Lightfoot-Leon) shortly after the young agent arrives in Iran on her first major field assignment. The episode premieres on Showtime Sunday at 9/8c.
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The jubilant reality competition, now in its 17th season, looks back at its vividly outspoken past in a challenge where the remaining queens sing songs inspired by memorable rants and other unforgettable moments from Drag Race “herstory.” Actress Julia Schlaepfer (1923) is the guest judge. Followed by an especially contentious episode of the RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked after-show (9:30/8:30c).
The Wild Robot
Nominated this week for three Oscars, including best animated feature and score, director-writer Chris Sanders’ exquisite adaptation of Peter Brown’s book makes its streaming debut after a successful theatrical launch in September. Lupita Nyong’o provides the voice of a robot nicknamed Roz, the sole survivor of a shipwreck who acclimates herself to an island of wildlife, including a newborn orphaned gosling, Brightbill, who imprints himself on the mechanical outsider.
Harpoon Hunters
The network that created a genre of seafaring reality drama with Deadliest Catch profiles fishing families on Cape Cod who spend their summers trawling for precious Atlantic bluefin tuna using only 10-foot electrified spears. The fish are massive, and so is the payoff (as much as $10,000 each), as the harpooners compete for a high-stakes haul of sushi-grade cuisine.
Severance
After last week’s mind-teasing premiere, the surreal series backs up to depict the aftermath of Season 1’s cliffhanger when the walls between the “innies” and “outies” temporarily came down. A new term, “overtime contingency,” enters the Severance lexicon as Mark S. (Adam Scott) reels from his discovery, while fellow rebels Irving B. (John Turturro) and Dylan G. (Zach Cherry) consider life outside Lumon Industries. And Helly R.’s (Britt Lower) “outie” Helena Eagan has a memorable encounter with deposed manager Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette).
INSIDE FRIDAY TV:
- Penn & Teller: Fool Us (8/7c, The CW): Magic is on the menu when ambitious prestidigitators try to stump the legendary Penn & Teller, with Brooke Burke returning as host for Season 11. Followed by the 11th season of Masters of Illusion (9/8c).
- U.S. Figure Skating Championships (8/7c, NBC, streaming on Peacock): Last year’s champ Amber Glenn defends her title during coverage of the women’s free skate from Wichita. (Coverage of the Championship Rhythm competition begins at 6 pm/ET on USA Network.)
- 20/20 (9/8c, ABC): Chris Connelly reports on the 1996 murder of Tucson real-estate developer Gary Triano in a car-bomb explosion.
- The Couple Next Door (9/8c, Starz): On a day trip to the beach, Evie (Eleanor Tomlinson) and Pete (Alfred Enoch) learn more about their neighbors Danny (Sam Heughan) and Becka’s (Jessica De Gouw) non-monogamous lifestyle, and Evie is particularly intrigued.
- NFL Icons (10/9c, MGM+): The docuseries profiles Hall of Fame linebacker and pass rusher DeMarcus Ware.
ON THE STREAM:
- Carrie Underwood: Reflection (streaming on Hulu): A concert special puts the spotlight on the country star and American Idol icon as she celebrates her Las Vegas residency.
- Dexter: Original Sin (streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime): Young Dexter (Patrick Gibson) learns to improvise when Miami Metro PD catches on to his alligator-strewn dumping ground. But what to do with the corpse of the killer that’s in the back of his truck? Back at the precinct, the kidnapping of Capt. Spencer’s (Patrick Dempsey) son takes a grisly and unexpected turn. The episode premieres Sunday at 10/9c on Showtime.
- Your Monster (streaming on Max): The offbeat hybrid horror/romcom makes its streaming debut and premieres Saturday at 8/7c on HBO.