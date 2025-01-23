Nearly 20 years after his first cancer diagnosis, actor Colin Egglesfield has been diagnosed with the disease for a third time. On Monday, January 20, the All My Children star posted a selfie outside the City of Hope Cancer Center in Phoenix, Arizona, and announced that he has prostate cancer.

“Thankfully, we caught my prostate cancer early and after a year of doing a lot of research and talking to quite a few health care professionals, I elected to be proactive and have surgery,” he shared. Egglesfield called it a “scary time,” but thanked the doctors and nurses at City of Hope for how “instrumental” they’ve been.

“Hopefully this is a reminder to everyone that you’re not alone with whatever you’re facing and that it’s important to advocate for yourself and your health which includes checkups, seeking information and asking for help when you need it!” he continued. “And thank you to everyone else who has supported me and extended your well wishes! I feel it and each day I’m getting healthier and stronger. I’m still a bit sore but I’m making progress and am determined to come back stronger and healthier than ever especially with the help of my sexy walker.”

The Something Borrowed star also posted photos of himself in the hospital, including a shot of him standing with the assistance of a walker and a look at the scars on his stomach after the surgery.

On Wednesday, January 22, Egglesfield shared a video update and revealed he was back at home while recovering. “I was in the hospital for just a couple days,” he revealed. “I had my surgery and, from what the doctors said, the surgery went really well.”

Egglesfield was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2006. One year after having surgery to remove the tumor, he found out that the cancer returned in the other testicle. He completed treatment and gave a rare interview about the situation in 2019, at which point he confirmed that he was still cancer-free.

“It’s not something that men normally like to talk about, and for the longest time, I didn’t want to talk about it because it’s something very personal,” Egglesfield told Fox News. “I just noticed that my left testicle had swelled up, and I went to see the doctor and he said that we needed to do some tests, ultrasound, a blood test. And they discovered that it was at a pretty advanced stage, and did the surgery and found that some of the cancer cells had gone through the veins and arteries to the kidneys.”