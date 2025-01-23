‘Law & Order’ Sneak Peek: Mekhi Phifer’s Lyman Ross Gets Bad News in His Case (VIDEO)

It looks like the interrogation room scene that serves as a nice ER reunion on Law & Order for Maura Tierney (a series regular as Lieutenant Jessica Brady) and Mekhi Phifer (guest starring as Lyman Ross, a person of interest in the case) as glimpsed in the promo and photos doesn’t go his way. (Plus, Eriq La Salle directed!)

TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the January 23 episode shows Lyman Ross in arraignment court with his attorney, Harris (Michael Beach, returning in the role he played twice in Season 21, after guest starring as a different character in Season 5). Lyman is being charged with murder in the second degree, and he pleads not guilty. However, then Maroun (Odelya Halevi) makes her case against bail.

“The evidence against the defendant is substantial. Police recently found a gun whose ballistics matched the bullet casing recovered at the scene. They also found the defendant’s DNA on the weapon and his fingerprints on 5 bullets inside the magazine,” she details. “We also have video evidence putting the defendant near the crime scene and the sewer grate where the weapon was found. So in light of the severity of the charge, people seek remand.”

But Harris argues, “The defendant is a lifelong resident of New York City. He has held the same job at New York Cellular for 17 years, and has 3 children whom he loves dearly. He is clearly not a flight risk and as such should be granted a reasonable bail.”

Watch the full sneak peek above to see the judge’s ruling.

In “Greater Good,” when a music mogul is found dead, Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Riley (Reid Scott) clash with an undercover officer unwilling to cooperate. Price (Hugh Dancy) and Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) disagree on how the victim’s reputation could sway the jury’s verdict in the case.

Law & Order, Thursdays, 8/7c, NBC

