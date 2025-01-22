Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines are still managing to find new things to do together, even after more than 20 years of marriage. The couple recently decided that they want to get in better shape, and are using it as an opportunity to spend time together in a place they never have before — the gym.

“We joke that we’ve known each other for 25 years and we’ve never once worked out together,” Joanna told People. “Last year I said, ‘Chip, let’s start working out because I want to be young for the kids.’ I feel like every choice I make now will affect me at 70, and I don’t want to wait until I’m 70 to be like, ‘Oops, I need to fix some stuff.'”

Chip and Joanna tied the knot in 2003 and share five children. “We just got into [working out], and it’s a totally different thing for us,” the Fixer Upper star continued. “We’ve never worked out together, and now we do. It’s just us pushing each other and holding each other accountable. It’s been this whole other thing and it feels good to do it. So it’s been fun. We’ve done so much together in the past that it’s like this whole new stage in our marriage.”

Although Fixer Upper ended in 2017, the show was revived in 2021 as Fixer Upper: Welcome Home on Chip and Joanna’s Magnolia Network. It was followed up by Fixer Upper: The Castle in 2022, Fixer Upper: The Hotel in 2023, and Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse in 2024.

In 2023, Joanna revealed the secret to the pair’s marriage, telling Today, “Part of it is just that partnership and that understanding of, like, Chip’s strengths, what lane that he stays in, my strengths, my weaknesses, what lanes I stay in.” The couple lives in Waco, Texas, with their children.