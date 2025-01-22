Savannah Chrisley quit during episode 3 when she was a contestant on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 2, but she’s not against giving it another go. While chatting with Ali Manno (née Fedotowsky) — who was a participant on Season 3 — Chrisley explained why she’d want to return to the show.

“I’ve said I wish they would do a reunion season of bringing different people from different seasons together,” Chrisley told her Unlocked podcast guest, who had to medically withdraw from the competition after breaking her finger. Manno agreed, pointing out that it would be “redemption.”

“Exactly, yes,” Chrisley said. “I would 100 percent do it.” Manno revealed that “most of the cast” on her season “said they would not” sign up for the Fox series again, but Chrisley confirmed, “Oh, I would. I would go back in a heartbeat. Because now I know what to expect.”

The Chrisley Knows Best star filmed Special Forces just months after her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, began their respective prison sentences for tax evasion and bank fraud. Savannah became the legal guardian of her then-minor brother, Grayson Chrisley, and niece, Chloe Chrisley. With her heart back home, Savannah left the show to be with her family.

“I think that was the toughest part,” she told Us Weekly after her exit. “I was like, ‘Alright, I showed up, I did what I could, and life is so short. Do I really want to spend another five days or however long in this environment or am I ready to get home?’ I wanted to be with the kids. I wanted to [visit] my parents.”

The show features celebrities taking part in a course that mimics the actual selection course of the United States Special Forces. The stars remaining on Season 3 are Christy Carlson Romano, Kayla Nicole, Golden Tate, Carey Hart, Alana Blanchard, Brody Jenner, Kyla Pratt, and Cam Newton.

