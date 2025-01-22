Six months after Michael Strahan‘s daughter Isabella Strahan was declared cancer-free, the Good Morning America star shared a new update from the 20-year-old’s medical team.

“Her doctors feel very confident that she’s going to be fine,” Strahan told PEOPLE in an interview published on Wednesday, January 22. “That’s what we’re going to hold on to, but you’re nervous every time. That will never go away. But as long as the results come back positive, then we’ll live to fight another day.”

Isabella was diagnosed with medulloblastoma — a form of brain cancer — ahead of her 18th birthday in October 2023. She had surgery to remove a tumor, followed by multiple rounds of radiation and chemotherapy. Even though Isabella was declared cancer-free in July, she still had to spend time relearning how to walk, talk, and eat. Now, she’s back in school at the University of Southern California, although she’ll still have to have scans every three months for two to three more years, then every six months for a year after that.

“Obviously you can’t predict what will happen and that’s a little scary,” Isabella admitted. “But I don’t think you can solely live in fear. I think I should live every day. Take every opportunity. I see the impact that can come from sharing my experience. I want to be a voice.”

Strahan said his daughter was “a champ” throughout the ordeal, but recalled one specific time when she hit a low point. “There were times when she got emotional and it kind of hit her,” he revealed. “I wouldn’t say [she was] depressed. I would say there was depressing moments that [she] had. One of the things she said to me one time — probably the hardest thing I ever had to hear — was, ‘Dad, I’ll do whatever. I want to live.’ She said that and it shocked me. Usually I cry when I tell people that. That was a wow moment, but also a reassuring moment when I knew she wasn’t going to quit. She was going to fight.”

The former NFL star also recalled the advice his GMA co-star Robin Roberts — who previously battled breast cancer — gave him and Isabella. “Robin said, ‘You think you’re going to wakae up every day and think, ‘Oh, I have cancer,’ but one day you’re going to wake up and just live. You don’t even think about it,'” Strahan shared. “I can’t wait for [Isabella] to get back to that point when her hair is back and she’s like, ‘Oh, I’m back to normal me,’ and her chemo fog is gone and she’s back to where she feels normal again and this doesn’t even cross her mind. I think that will be a moment of completion.”