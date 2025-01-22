The Price is Right announcer George Gray and his wife Brittney Green are going their separate ways after filing for divorce after five years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Gray filed for divorce on Tuesday (January 21), listing the former couple’s separation date as August 1, 2024, and citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Gray and Green got married in April 2019 at The Westin La Paloma Resort in Tucson, Arizona, in a ceremony officiated by Gray’s brother. They do not share any children together.

The last time Gray mentioned Green — a high school math teacher — publicly was in an Instagram video shared in April 2024. In the post, the legendary announcer gave a shoutout to the band Grouplove after he and Green attended one of their concerts.

“My wife Brittney is a huuuge fan of @grouplove and we saw them at the historic @thewiltern in LA … Amazing!” he said in the video. “At a pre-concert VIP experience they took questions, and my wife asked ‘What’s your favorite game show?’ 😁.”

Gray has served as The Price is Right announcer for almost 15 years, joining as a guest announcer in 2010 before becoming full-time in 2015. He took a five-month absence from the show in 2020 after suffering two heart attacks.

Describing his near-death experience to Entertainment Tonight, Gray revealed, “This was [like] tons of bricks hit me. Turns out I was 100 percent blocked on the right side of my heart.”

After being rushed to the hospital to undergo open-heart heart surgery, he suffered a second heart attack. “So I have stints and a quadruple bypass on top of that,” he shared.

At the time, Green spoke of her husband’s time in the hospital, telling ET, “After the second [heart attack] I thought he was gone in surgery. I was like, ‘Something could happen.’”

Thankfully, Gray recovered and returned to The Price is Right later that year to mark a decade as the show’s announcer.