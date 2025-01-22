“The canon is always very much with us. The life that Watson had with Sherlock is not done with him,” executive producer Craig Sweeny promises of the new CBS drama starring Morris Chestnut as the iconic doctor, John Watson.

TV Insider can exclusively debut a new featurette with the EP and the cast — Chestnut (also an executive producer), Eve Harlow (Ingrid Derian), Peter Mark Kendall (Dr. Stephens Croft and Dr. Adam Croft), Ritchie Coster (Shinwell Johnson), Inga Schlingmann (Sasha Lubbock), and Rochelle Aytes (Dr. Mary Morstan) — introducing the world of Watson and giving a behind-the-scenes look at the show. It premieres after the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 26 before moving to its regular time period on Sunday, February 16 at 9/8c.

“Watson is a show in the Sherlock Holmes universe. It’s a medical show with an investigative spine, so basically we are doctors who solve medical mysteries,” Chestnut says. “We are doctectives.”

The series picks up six months after Sherlock’s death at the hands of Moriarty. His friend and partner “bestowed a pretty significant grant to Watson to start a rare disorder clinic,” Schlingmann explains. Adds Harlow, “All of this is based on real cases, real science, and I think that that’s fascinating.”

But Watson’s old life isn’t done with him — he and Moriarty are set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for over a century. As a clip in the video above shows, Ingrid remarks, “An archvillain named Moriarty, whose hands make the shape of an M. That sounds fictional. Did you ever see his face?” He doesn’t know.

“Morris Chestnut is brilliant. He’s an absolute gem,” shares Aytes. “He’s on point and he’s kind and giving and inquisitive.”

Watch the full video above for much more from the cast about the characters, the links to Sherlock Holmes, and the medical mysteries, plus clips from the show.

Watson, Series Premiere, Sunday, January 26, 2025, 10/9c, CBS (Time Period Premiere, Sunday, February 16, 2025, 10/9c)