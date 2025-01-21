Pawn Stars returns for Season 23 on Wednesday, January 22, taking viewers back to the beloved Gold & Silver Pawn Shop for another look into the 24-hour business. Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison, and Austin “Chumlee” Russell return to document their lives inside the shop.

After more than 15 years of Pawn Stars and its spinoffs airing on the History Channel, the shop, which is located in Las Vegas, has become a popular tourist attraction. The store has been open since 1989 and was brought into the spotlight when Pawn Stars premiered in 2009.

Scroll down for everything we know about the shop’s location, how to visit in person, and more.

Can you actually go to the Pawn Stars shop?

Yes — the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop is a real place and it’s free to visit. You can stop by at any time when the shop is open.

Those looking for an upgraded experience are now able to book an official guided tour that lasts about four hours. For $80 a person, guests are transported from the Las Vegas Strip to the store for a visit. There are subsequent stops at Rick’s Pawn Plaza shopping center, which is right next door, and Count’s Kustoms, Danny Koker’s automobile restoration and customization company. The VIP guests are also taken to shops of various experts featured on Pawn Stars.

Can you meet the Pawn Stars cast at the shop?

According to the shop’s website, it’s definitely possible to meet the guys, but it’s not guaranteed.

“Rick, Chumlee and Corey will go out on the shop floor from time to time to meet their fans, sign autographs and take pictures,” the site confirms. “Unfortunately, due to their hectic schedules and NV privacy laws protecting customers pawning items from photos, these are generally impromptu, unscheduled appearances. Almost every Saturday at noon Antwaun and Mark Hall Patton ‘the Beard of Knowledge’ hold a meet and greet, taking photos with fans and signing autographs.”

The site also reveals that Rick bartends at Rick’s Rollin Smoke BBQ and Tavern every Saturday night, while Chumlee is often at his candy store, Chumlee’s Candy Shop, in the Pawn Plaza next door.

Where is the Pawn Stars shop?

The shop’s address is 713 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV, 89101.

What hours is the Pawn Stars shop open?

The store’s official hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily, so there are plenty of hours available for an in-person visit. However, if you’re looking to sell at the shop, the selling window is open 24 hours a day. The establishment only shuts down on Christmas and Thanksgiving.