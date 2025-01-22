Discovery Channel takes viewers to Cape Cod for its newest outdoor adventure offering Harpoon Hunters. The on-the-job series spotlights the multi-generational family business as these fishermen hit the ocean in search of the Atlantic bluefin tuna, which can be worth tens of thousands of dollars. With the fishery setting a quota of a little over 59 metric tons, the competition is high among those on the water.

For Captain Joe Dion, it’s about caring for his family. The 38-year-old father of three took two seasons off from the job after his 11-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter were diagnosed with a rare form of muscular dystrophy (Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy 2C). He sold his boat and dedicated much of his life to start a foundation and raise awareness for the cause.

However, Dion, who started fishing at 13 and captained his own harpoon boat at 25, couldn’t stay away. He looks to dust the rust off and get back into the swing of things aboard the Redrum alongside his loyal driver Mike “The Hacker” Miller.

Here Dion opens up about getting back in the hunt and what’s to come this season.

What led you to be on the show?

Joe Dion: It was a change for sure, but I have two young kids with muscular dystrophy. When they came, and I talked to the producer about the show, I saw it as a good opportunity. One, it was a great way to show America what we do and how we fish in the summer. Secondly, it’s a way to show the world and raise awareness about this disease and my foundation.

Tell me about your journey coming back to harpooning, which will be chronicled this season. How was it dipping your feet back into the waters so to speak?

Taking the two years off was tough. I had to knock some rust off. I had some misses at the start of the season. It seemed like I dial it in and start catching and turning it around. Being off the water, it was family first. Having that bad news about my kids was really tough, so the two years I spent off raising awareness and starting this foundation was crucial. At the end of the day, I knew I had to get back to fishing and what we do. It was good to be back. Thank God my team was here. The support has been unbelievable.

What is the name of the foundation?

The Dion Foundation for Children with Rare Diseases. We’re raising money and actually funding the first ever human clinical trial in Gainesville, Florida. We need a lot of money for this, but it’s going to help. The problem with this disease is it’s so ultra rare there wasn’t a patient organization group, so we developed it. We made a registry throughout the country. We’re fighting for it. It has been a passion. We’ll raise a lot of money, but we need more. We’re on slate to get gene replacement therapy for these children in the next year or two. It wouldn’t have happened without the start of this foundation. We just have to keep rolling. Fishing in the summer and being with the family and keep going.

You use a plane to help in your search. It’s seen in the first episode that this could also bring others on your tail. There is a moment where things get heated with other fishermen nearby because there is a lot on the line here.

The use of an airplane for commercial bluefin tuna fishing isn’t uncommon. When you’re flying around with an airplane, it creates this big banner that says tuna fish under the plane. Other boats that don’t have a plane can’t compete. We’re working in an area and seeing the fish before they see it. So if you’re in that circle of the plane, you don’t have a good chance at all. Then you’re going to mess it up for both of us. Things do get heated. If you don’t have an airplane, I’ve fished plenty without one and caught plenty without a plane. You just have to keep your speed up and pound the pavement and look for fish instead of looking at the sky. The fish aren’t in the sky. They are in the water. Instead of looking at my airplane, look for fish.

How were the fish this season?

There were bigger fish for sure. A lot of the time the fishery happens 50 or 60 miles away in what we call the blue water, which is a long boat ride up right in. The fishery has really rebounded in the last decade. The fish are bigger. They are closer. It’s cool to see how big and beautiful they are. We only take one fish out of the school at a time, different from other fisheries. We are identifying the fish, throwing a spear at the fish we want and immediately killing the fish so they don’t suffer. It has been incredible to see them rebound in the fishery. The drone footage of how many fish are out there will be remarkable to watch.

What did you walk away with after filming?

For me, I think watching Harpoon Hunters will be a good chance to see us in action and beauty of this industry, How we spend the summers chasing these fish, the wildlife, the whales, the porpoises, the market and how we deal with a day of the life of being a harpooner. I think it will be very enjoyable, so tune in.

Harpoon Hunters, Series Premiere, January 24, 9/8c, Discovery Channel