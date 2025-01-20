Carey Hart might best be publicly known as Pink‘s husband, but he’s stepping out on his own in Season 3 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. Viewers have gotten to know Carey better on the show, but many may not know about the family tragedy he suffered in 2008.

The motocross racer lost his brother, Anthony Hart, in an accident on August 9, 2008. Scroll down for everything we know about what happened and the aftermath.

How did Carey Hart’s brother die?

Like his older brother, Anthony was a motocross racer. He died after crashing during a practice run for a race at Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut. Anthony was just 21 years old at the time of his death, which was the result of head injuries sustained when he crashed into an outer track barricade ahead of the AMA XTRM Supermoto Championship series.

Although the racer was airlifted to Hartford Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries and was later declared dead. “The death was classified as an accident,” the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed in 2008. “The cause of death was blunt traumatic head injury.”

Carey Hart’s tributes to his brother Anthony

Carey was 33 when the accident took place. On the 10-year anniversary of his brother’s death, the Fox reality star paid tribute to him on Instagram.

“As my sturgis trip is coming to an end, there is always a black cloud over this amazing event,” Carey wrote, along with a photo of the men together. “[Ten] years ago today I got the call that my brother Anthony passed away during a race. Can’t believe it’s already been 10 years. Miss you lil bro. Always wonder the man you would have grown into.”

In 2022, he posted another tribute in honor of July 4th weekend. “On this celebration of freedom weekend, I always think about my brother Anthony, and my Grandpa who passed. Miss both of these knuckleheads!!!!” Carey shared. “Hope you and your family have a safe and happy weekend.”

Pink’s tribute to Carey Hart’s brother

Carey married Pink in 2006, but they were separated at the time of Anthony’s death. However, the singer was a source of support for her then-estranged husband. She even performed at a Las Vegas memorial for Anthony and attended his funeral with Carey and his family. Pink paid tribute to her brother-in-law with a tribute of 4 Non Blondes’ “What’s Up,” as well as a rendition of “Bobby McGee.”

The couple eventually decided to give their relationship another shot and were officially back together by the spring of 2009. They welcomed a daughter, Willow, in 2011 and a son, Jameson, in 2016.