HGTV's Erin Napier Has 'Sad' News About Family Home

Alyssa Norwin
Ben Napier and Erin Napier speak onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards
Erin Napier has renovated over 100 homes, but finding out one particular house has been put up for sale is hitting her hard. The home in Laurel, Mississippi, belongs to Erin’s husband Ben Napier‘s brother Jesse Napier and was a place that the HGTV couple spent quite a bit of time.

“There is some bittersweet news,” Erin wrote on her Instagram Story. “One of our favorite houses we had the joy of renovating is on the market. Ben’s little brother Jesse and his family are ready for more space, and a few acres to grow a big garden. Gonna miss them being in town so much. Praying a good family scoops it up.”

She then shared a link to the real estate listing and some photos of the inside of the home, where she also listed out some memories she had there. “I’m sad for us, but happy for them,” Erin concluded.

 

The Home Town star also posted a photo of herself, Ben, Jesse, and Jesse’s wife, Lauren Napier, sitting on the front steps of the cottage. “An extremely special #hgtvhometown house is on the market,” she added. “This was the one where we told y’all the news that Mae was on the way and @ltnapier and @napierframes told us Nell was too. So many family dinners and play dates. They’re ready for life in the country with lots of land to grow a garden and watch their babies grow up roaming the woods. I won’t be able to look at this one vacant. Praying a great family who will love it like we all have finds the link in my stories!”

Erin and Ben helped Jesse and Lauren renovate the home on a Season 5 episode of Home Town in 2021. The 1,764-square-foot home is listed for $275,000. It includes three bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

