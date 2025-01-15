The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

2024 was a year of behind-the-scenes changes at General Hospital. In January, the show announced that it had replaced co-head writers Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor and appointed longtime GH scribe Elizabeth Korte and veteran writer Patrick Mulcahey to replace them. Months later, Mulcahey’s name was removed from the credits, and the show confirmed he was out. The team was reshuffled again and Van Etten returned as co-head writer alongside Korte.

Here, for the first time since they were paired, Korte and Van Etten share their vision for Port Charles in 2025.

How do you work together as co-head writers? What is your collaboration style?

Elizabeth Korte and Chris Van Etten: We have a collaboration in the truest sense. Soap opera requires generating such a volume of story that we never stop riffing. One of us may throw out an idea and the other will build on and embroider it. One example is crafting Kristina’s [Kate Mansi] fall. In the process of bouncing around ideas, we found a number of ways to expand the fallout beyond those characters immediately involved.

Most importantly, we keep the atmosphere safe for voicing any idea, even the ludicrous ones. Sometimes when we rein it in, the ludicrous idea is the most exciting one. There are times when our ideas are in conflict; but in those circumstances we have space to talk it through and find common ground such that we can proceed in a direction that speaks to the characters and to the larger canvas. We hear one another out and never feel handled.

How would you describe the Port Charles you’re writing?

Korte and Van Etten: Volatile and sexy.

Elizabeth, you have been at the show for 30-plus years. What does it mean to you to hold this position? How does your history with GH inform your writing?

Korte: Co-Headwriting GH is an honor and a challenge — daunting at times but I am loving it. I could not ask for a better collaborator and writing partner than Chris, who brings so much creativity, enthusiasm, and experience to the task. I hope that my history with the show enables me to understand the characters, to hear their voices clearly, to honor their complex history, and to track off that history as we move them forward. The audience invests their time and passion in the show, and we want to honor that investment — what they watched, what they care about — as we build new story.

Chris, what does it mean to you to be back at the show?

Van Etten: I’m grateful for the opportunity. I’ve [loved] GH since Frisco [Jones, Jack Wagner] wooed Felicia [Scorpio, Kristina Wagner] and Anna [Devane, Finola Hughes] danced with Duke [Lavery, Ian Buchanan]. Writing for GH is a dream twice come true, and I thank Frank [Valentini, executive producer] and Nathan [Varni, executive director of drama programming, ABC/Hulu] for their generosity, and the cast, directors, producers, and crew for their trust and derring-do. And it’s an honor to work with our team of writers, and especially Elizabeth. She has a steady hand, abundant empathy, and an awesome imagination.

Looking back on 2024, what are the story highlights for you?

Korte: The returns of Jason [Morgan, Steve Burton], Lucas [Jones, Van Hansis], Ric [Lansing, Rick Hearst], Lucky [Spencer, Jonathan Jackson] and Lulu [Spencer, Alexa Havins]. The arrivals of [Jack] Brennan [Charles Mesure], Isaiah [Gannon, Sawandi Wilson] and Gio [Palmieri, Giovanni Mazza]. Kristina’s fall and the aftermath. Sam’s [McCall, Kelly Monaco] death and the aftermath. Willow [Corinthos, Katelyn MacMullen] and Drew’s [Cain, Cameron Mathison] affair and all the messy fallout. Curtis [Ashford, Donnell Turner] and Drew’s rivalry. Gregory’s [Chase, Gregory Harrison] tragic death. All the drama at the Quartermaines.

Van Etten: All of the above! Additionally, the heartbreaking task of bidding goodbye to Bobbie [Spencer, Jacklyn Zeman]; seeing Lucky and Lulu reunited with Laura [Collins, Genie Francis], their families, and loves; Anna getting her groove back; [Hamilton] Finn’s [Michael Easton] spiral and redemption; expanding the Scorpio family and giving Robert [Scorpio, Tristan Rogers] and Holly [Sutton, Emma Samms] their Casablanca moment; anything Heather [Webber, Alley Mills], everything Tracy [Quartermaine, Jane Elliot]; watching Rena Sofer [Lois Cerullo] and Amanda Setton [Brook Lynn Ashton] develop their on-screen mother-daughter relationship.

The GH fans are very engaged online. Do you check out the posts?

Van Etten: I don’t, but there are a few trusted fans in my circle who are glad to give me their two cents when solicited — and often when not. [Winks]

What does it mean to you both to be writing a show that has been on the air for over 60 years?

Korte and Van Etten: It’s an incredible responsibility. We must honor the show’s history and the audience’s love for it, as well as the work of all those who preceded us — all while creating new story to challenge and grow its characters. We’re privileged to write for such a talented cast, many of whom have embodied their roles for decades. It’s humbling. We work daily to earn and maintain the trust of our audience and colleagues.

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC, Check Local Listings