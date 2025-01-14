This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy!‘s Champions Wildcard continues as former competitors go head-to-head for a shot at the coveted Tournament of Champions, but one winner is feeling some slight “imposter syndrome” following the latest match.

In the January 14 game, Evan Dorey faced off against fellow returning players Stevie Ruiz and Davey Morrison. Together, they all delivered strong gameplay, but it was clearly Evan’s game to win as the three competitors reached Final Jeopardy. Evan led the pack throughout much of the competition and went into the last round with 20,000 against Stevie’s 7,000, and Davey’s 8,800.

Ultimately, none of the players provided the correct response for the clue from the category, “Countries of the World,” which read, “‘Bilady, Bilady, Bilady,’ its national anthem, replaced a more militaristic one following a 1979 peace treaty.” The correct response would have been “What is Egypt?”

Luckily for Evan, he wagered no points, securing his final score of 20,000, but his fellow players weren’t as lucky with Stevie ending the game at 5,199 and Davey at 0. While Evan’s win doesn’t mean cash in his pocket, there is a chance he could score a spot in the Tournament of Champions. Evan advances as a semifinalist in the Champions Wildcard where he’ll compete in more rounds for the coveted prize.

In the meantime, Evan sang his fellow players’ praises on Reddit while also admitting to feeling a bit of “imposter syndrome.”

“What a fun game! Davey & Stevie are both awesome people – it was a privilege to get to know them and to share a stage with them both!” Evan began his comment. “Going into the whole CWC experience I definitely had some imposter syndrome – my win was super tight and I was somewhat fortunate,” Evan wrote.

He went on to add that the pressure was a bit ramped up noting, “I also knew I was one of the only one-game winners in the tournament so I definitely felt some internal pressure to justify the producers’ decision and make a good accounting of myself. Ultimately, I was really happy & surprised with how well I played – I surpassed all my expectations coming into the tournament.”

Read Evan’s full comment, below:

What did you think of Evan’s gameplay? Let us know in the comments section, and stay tuned for his semifinalist appearance as the Champions Wildcard continues.

