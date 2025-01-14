There’s not much that Danielle Savre can say about her Found character, whom viewers will meet in the January 16 midseason premiere, but something tells us she’s going to be fun to have around.

The Station 19 vet debuts as Heather in the show’s return, and like pretty much every other character on this show, we have so many questions about who she is and her past. While Savre can’t share much, she does introduce her character, tease her relationships with Gabi (Shanola Hampton) and Trent (Brett Dalton), and more below.

What can you say about Heather ahead of your debut besides that she’s a mysterious and ambitious attorney who comes in involved with the team?

Danielle Savre: That was exactly what I was going to say. How did you know? There’s more to her than meets the eye, and I think her ambition is what drives her the most. I think it’s also what might make her and Gabi very similar in a lot of ways. They both have that ambitious drive. I think it just might stem from different places, and how does that really present itself?

Whenever you have an ambitious character, there’s always the question of how far will that character go to get what they want? So how far will Heather go to get what she wants?

That’s really the question, isn’t it? To what extremes will she go and what does she really want? Which goes back to what does Gabi really want? I think there’s these very big similarities between those two characters. So yeah, how far will she go is the question, and to what extremes will she have to go?

Does she have a line that she won’t cross, that maybe will change as we see her interacting with the team?

I think her motivations will change. I think she begins to understand more. I think [Mosley & Associates] is such a unique group of people that all come from traumatic pasts that I think there’s a moment when the connection between Heather and that world of M&A will really change maybe Heather’s outlook on why she’s doing what she’s doing in life and where those ambitions stem from.

There’s particularly an interesting dynamic with Trent. So what can you preview about that and what she may see in him with an outside perspective? Because she’s coming in not having this history that the team does with him.

I think there’s just an immediate chemistry between them that is undeniable. I think she’s very much intrigued by him. We didn’t get to see that night where they got drinks and how it ended up where they are now. But I think there’s an amazing, very effortless chemistry and attraction between them probably because — I don’t know why because actually, maybe because of going back to the other word is the mystery between who they are. I think it really starts off with, she doesn’t know who he is or what he does fully. I think she’s intrigued by that and he really doesn’t know what she does. I mean, that first scene is such a scene of mystery where these two people that ended up sleeping together and have this chemistry, know really nothing about each other and can that be good or can that lead to something not so great because they really got involved with someone they don’t really know very well? But I think that that part is undeniable. And then from a personal standpoint, it was the scariest scene to shoot my first day of filming. I was like, “Hi, nice to meet you all. You’ve never really done a scene like this on this show, and this is not what this show is about, but here we go.”

How is she going to get involved with the team?

She will get involved with the team on a deep level. Each episode is a case and I think what’s great is her connection with M&A will be something that really has longevity and spans more than just one case. I think that’s all I can say.

Because of what you were talking about before about the similarities between Heather and Gabi, what can you say about their dynamic?

I think that is something that’s also going to evolve as we watch the show. I think with two ambitious women, they can either butt heads or they can see something that they see in each other that makes them actually respect and admire each other. So it’s interesting to see how that unfolds and where it starts and where it evolves to. But I do think it’s undeniable that that ambition is something they share and both of them probably are a little hesitant as to where that ambition stems from. And yeah, it’s interesting because it does have a little bit of a cat-and-mouse vibe to it at first in regards to, why do you want to be involved in this world of M&A?

Talk about working with Shanola.

I love it. That I could do for 20 minutes. She is such an amazing human being in regards to even just her energy level and what she brings to a show. I’m sure you’ve heard about this. Everyone I know that’s met her and worked with her says the same thing. We all just sit there and rave about how she brings such a passion and energy to the show and really sets a precedent. And when they call “Cut,” you are laughing and dancing. She does songs at the beginning of the day, songs right after lunch, literally the whole crew gets involved. It is such a wonderful experience to be a part of. It was also at first being like, oh, we’re clapping me out singing a song about how I’ve wrapped. And she just made me feel so welcomed and with a character like this that you don’t really know where it’s going and that we get to do these very heavy scenes together, it was really nice that when they called “Cut,” we got to laugh and talk about life. And my God, is she the best at getting everything out of me. She would just ask me all my life questions. She got to know me so quickly in such a short amount of time, and she really, really, really made it such an amazing work environment and really is a fantastic leader of the show.

Are there any similarities between Heather and Maya Bishop?

I think the ambition, again — I go to those words, but I think there is a world where one thing that Maya had and Heather have is that really ambitious drive. Again, it stems from completely different places, but I think what’s interesting is maybe they’re not as different as we believe. Maybe some ambition comes from a place of trauma. and we all know what Maya’s trauma was and I wonder what Heather’s is.

Found, Midseason Return, Thursday, January 16, 10/9c, NBC