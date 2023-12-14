The cast for Season 2 of Hulu‘s Nine Perfect Strangers is locked in as the star-studded lineup ensemble has been unveiled.

It seems that the streaming series is tapping into HBO‘s well of talent with the additions of The Gilded Age‘s Christine Baranski and The Last of Us and White Lotus standout Murray Bartlett. According to Variety, they’ll be joined by Schitt’s Creek Emmy-winner Annie Murphy, Dolly De Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, King Princess, Aras Aydin, and Lucas Englander.

Bartlett, who had fans weeping over his portrayal of Frank in The Last of Us earlier this year, will play a character named Brian. Murphy will portray Imogen, and Baranski has been cast as Victoria.

De Leon is currently attached to play Agnes, while Richardson-Sellers will play Wolfie. Meanwhile, Aydin is set to portray Matteo, and Englander is slated to appear as Martin. When it comes to King Princess, she’ll make her acting debut as Tina. Further details about these characters remain under wraps for now.

As fans of the series will recall, Season 1 of Nine Perfect Strangers debuted in August 2021 and followed nine strangers who travel to a boutique health resort with the promise of a healing and transformational journey. Watching over the individuals was a woman named Masha (played by Nicole Kidman), who was on a mission to reinvigorate their minds and bodies.

Based on Liane Moriarty‘s (Big Little Lies) novel, Nine Perfect Strangers‘ first season also featured Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto, and Samara Weaving, among others.

Stay tuned for additional details on the forthcoming season as it continues to take shape at Hulu, and check out Season 1 anytime on the streamer.

Nine Perfect Strangers, Season 2, TBA, Hulu