Antiques Roadshow is a PBS staple, so it would be difficult to picture television without it. Thankfully, fans won’t have to anytime soon as we look ahead to the series’ future.

While it may be hard to keep track of which season of the show is airing, PBS is making it easy as the channel unveils plans for its landmark 30th season. Below, we’re breaking down everything we know so far.

Will Antiques Roadshow return for Season 30?

Yes, PBS has already renewed the long-running series for its 30th season.

Is Antiques Roadshow Season 30 filming?

Antiques Roadshow isn’t currently filming, but PBS did unveil the Season 30 production tour dates and cities as filming kicks off in Savannah, Georgia on Tuesday, April 29. Additional dates and cities include St. Louis, Missouri on Tuesday, May 13, Salt Lake City, Utah on Tuesday, June 3, Boothbay, Maine on Wednesday, June 18, and Charlevoix, Michigan on Tuesday, July 1.

“I look forward to every new season of Roadshow but there is something extra special about our Season 30 tour,” executive producer Marsha Bemko said in a statement. “Celebrating three decades of making television with people across the country and their treasures as stars of the show is magical — the items might be old, but the stories never are!”

During the filming process, guests will receive free verbal evaluations of their antiques, art, and collectibles by experts from around the country’s leading auction houses and independent dealers. Each ticketed guest is invited to bring two items for appraisal. To learn more about ticketing and ways to attend the upcoming filming, check out this detailed explainer.

How many episodes will Antiques Roadshow Season 30 Have?

According to PBS, each stop on the tour will produce three episodes, meaning that across the five stops, 15 episodes will be filmed and broadcast during the show’s 30th season.

When will Antiques Roadshow Season 30 premiere?

While no exact premiere date has been unveiled, PBS did announce Season 30 will air sometime in 2026. Stay tuned for even more details as Season 30 takes shape, and don’t miss Season 29, which is currently airing on PBS.

Antiques Roadshow, Season 30 Premiere, 2026, PBS (Check your local listing)