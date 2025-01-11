Eric Braeden ‘Devastated’ After Losing Home of 45 Years in Palisades Fire

Get All the Genoa City Gossip For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Young and the Restless Newsletter:

The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden is one of the thousands who have lost homes to the ongoing spate of wildfires in Southern California.

Braeden saw the remains of his Pacific Palisades residence of 45 years as he and Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier visited the actor’s neighborhood this week.

“Forty-five years, man,” he told Frazier as he saw the destruction. “I didn’t think it would hit me this much, man. … I’m devastated, man. I’m devastated. All the memories. I don’t want my family to see this. … Boy, obviously you’ve seen a lot of coverage on television over the last few days, and I never imagined this. I really didn’t ever imagine this. … It’s such a feeling of loss, man. It’s indescribable. It leaves you totally disoriented.”

Braeden also likened the decimation to that of World War II, which he witnessed as a young boy.

The soap star posted an Instagram reel on Wednesday, January 8, showing the hillside beyond his backyard on fire. “Well, we’re going to have to evacuate the house,” he said in that clip. “OK, everyone, you see this beautiful area go up in flames. Unbelievable. All right, God bless you all, be cool, bye.”

As of Saturday morning, the Palisades Fire had spread over 21,000 acres and was 11 percent contained, and the Eaton Fire had spread over 14,117 acres and was 15 percent contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Eleven deaths were confirmed, and 100,000 residents were under evacuation orders, according to CNN.

Other celebrities whose homes the fires destroyed or damaged include Billy Crystal, Jeff Bridges, Jhené Aiko, Mandy Moore, Melissa Rivers, Paris Hilton, and Cary Elwes, the Associated Press reports. Jamie Lee Curtis, who evacuated her house amid the Palisades Fire, said she and her family would donate $1 million to relief efforts.

For those wanting to support those affected by the fires, GoFundMe is raising money for its 2025 wildfire relief fund, and the American Red Cross is taking donations on its website and over the phone (call 1-800-RED CROSS or text REDCROSS to 90999). Additionally, the Mutual Aid L.A. Network has a Google spreadsheet with information about shelters, animal centers, volunteer opportunities, and donation opportunities.