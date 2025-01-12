For Hearties Only For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our When Calls the Heart Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 2 “You Get What You Give.”]

It seemed like When Calls the Heart was setting up Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) and Lee (Kavan Smith) for some issues in the Season 12 premiere with Lucas (Chris McNally) enlisting Hope Valley’s mayor to help him with planning for the park (named after the couple’s daughter). However, the second episode alleviated those concerns but did leave Lee and Lucas in conflict.

In Capital City, Lucas wonders about bringing Edwin (Erik Gow) back to work with him, despite Lee’s reminder that he walked out on him when he was at his lowest. As Lucas sees it, he’d rather have him working for him than against him. But Edwin immediately rubs Lee the wrong way by wanting to change the name of the proposed park for the corporate vote. Lucas refuses to do that, however, after giving Lee and Rosemary his word. Unfortunately, that’s the last time the two seem to be on the same page.

Edwin arranges a meeting for Lucas with Edie Martel (Miranda MacDougall), from Cattlemen’s Association. She tells him there’s a problem with his national park. Her late uncle used to own one of the ranches just south of where he plans to build, and she’s tried stepping in, but ranching harder than being a lawyer. The plan in place won’t provide ranchers with the access to pastures they need — and carving out that land would leave only a hill of rocks left for the park. Edwin tries to negotiate an endorsement from the Association in the future if they compromise, while Edie argues it’s not about politics but the people who would lose jobs and for whom the cost of food would go up.

That gets Lucas thinking about putting the park plans on hold. As he sees it, he tells Lee, Edie made a solid argument. Ranching is a backbone industry, and ranchers need land to survive. He’s also thinking about potential reelection. But Lee wonders what they’re doing there if not to try to accomplish things like the park. Plus, he argues, how does Lucas know he can trust Edie? Lucas points out he didn’t hear what she had to say, but Lee reminds him he wasn’t there because Edwin wants to get him out of the way, so he had him running around town. And does this mean the park name is going to change?

Lee’s now had enough and decides it’s time to return home to his family, rather than spend any more time away from them. Lee warns Lucas that while he seems to be working so hard to make everyone happy, he’s not doing a good job — and while politicians do have to make tough choices, he’s going to realize none of his initiatives, grand visions, or promises amount to anything without his word.

And so with that, Lee returns to Hope Valley and his wife and daughter. That bodes well for Lee and Rosemary’s relationship.

When Calls the Heart, Sundays, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel