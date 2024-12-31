Where No One Has Gone Before For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Newsletter:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is easily one of the most fun shows in recent years, and fortunately, it will be back for a third season.

After a season that included a crossover with the animated Lower Decks and a musical episode, the Paramount+ series left off on quite the cliffhanger. The good news is the streaming service had previously announced it would be back for a third season (when it announced the premiere date of the second, so well in advance).

But when will that third season premiere? Below, we’re keeping track of everything we know so far about it, from that date to the cast and more.

When does Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 premiere?

So far, all we know is it will premiere in 2025.

Where did Strange New Worlds Season 2 leave off?

In August 2023, Pike (Anson Mount) and the Enterprise crew helped Batel’s (Melanie Scrofano) crew — which included Chapel (Jess Bush), on her way to her fellowship — after they ran into trouble, with the Gorn. It was during that rescue that a certain Montgomery Scott (Martin Quinn) was introduced.

Batel was infected (and last seen not doing well), and La’an (Christina Chong), M’Benga (Babs Olusanmokun), Ortegas (Melissa Navia), and Sam (Dan Jeannotte) were among those taken by the Gorn.

Who’s returning for Strange New Worlds Season 3?

Starring in Season 3 are Mount, Rebecca Romijn (Number One), Ethan Peck (Spock), Bush, Chong, Celia Rose Gooding (Uhura), Navia, Olusanmokun, and Quinn. Paul Wesley (Kirk) and Carol Kane (Pelia) are special guest stars.

Who’s joining the cast for Season 3?

Cillian O’Sullivan will recur in the legacy role of Dr. Roger Korby; the character was first introduced in Star Trek: The Original Series —and was Chapel’s (Jess Bush in Strange New Worlds) ex-fiancé—and played by Michael Strong. Korby was mentioned during “Subspace Rhapsody” in Season 2 (the musical episode) as Chapel (Jess Bush) awaited news about a fellowship and described as “the Louis Pasteur of archaeological medicine.” Chapel was accepted into the fellowship.

Rhys Darby will guest star in the upcoming season.

What’s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 about?

Despite orders, Pike is obviously about to stage a rescue mission of his crew members from the Gorn, right? That has to be the first order of business. The sneak peek that Paramount+ released at New York Comic Con picks up right after the crew has been ordered to retreat and shows the problems that ensue.

Another clip, released earlier in the year at San Diego Comic-Con, showed Pike and others becoming Vulcan for a mission — and having issues changing back.

And Jonathan Frakes shared with TV Insider while discussing Discovery that he directed an episode of Strange New Worlds Season 3. “I can say that it is maybe the best episode of TV I’ve had the privilege of directing. The story, as you’ll see, ends up being a Hollywood murder mystery,” he revealed.

Is there a Strange New Worlds Season 3 trailer?

There are the aforementioned clips but no trailer just yet.

Will Strange New Worlds be back for Season 4?

Yes! Paramount+ announced the renewal for Season 4 in April 2024.

“It has been incredibly rewarding to continue to build the Star Trek universe, and we’re so grateful to Secret Hideout and our immensely talented casts and producers,” said Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+, in a statement. “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has found the perfect blend of action, adventure and humor, and we’re elated to announce another season ahead of our season three premiere.”