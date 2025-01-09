Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Things got tense between Joy Behar and Alyssa Farah Griffin on the Wednesday, January 8, episode of The View. As the show’s hosts debated about Mark Zuckerberg’s latest declaration that Meta will be ending fact-checking, Behar made a comment that prompted Griffin to roll her eyes in frustration.

As Griffin tried to make her point in defense of free speech online, she was met with opposition from Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Whoopi Goldberg, who felt that fact-checking was important to eliminate hate speech on the internet. When the argument intensified, Griffin refused to back down.

“Every person at the table gets hate speech directed toward them,” she pointed out after Behar discussed being “offended” by insensitive cartoons that mocked her Italian culture. The actress wasn’t happy to be interrupted by Griffin and sarcastically added, “I guess no one gets to finish a sentence here anymore. OK.”

Goldberg couldn’t keep her composure and buried her head in her hands as she laughed at the tension. Meanwhile, Sara Haines jumped in to try and defend Griffin. “I think the point Alyssa is making here…” she began. However, she was cut off by Behar, who said, “Well, don’t speak for her. She speaks very well for herself.”

The audience had an audible reaction and Griffin appeared exasperated as she rolled her eyes and sunk back in her seat. “We all act like we’re for free speech when it’s the things we like,” she clapped back, to which Goldberg responded, “That’s not true.”

Griffin then pointed out, “We always say that comedy needs to push limits,” and Goldberg explained that there’s a way to “be smarter in your comedy,” adding, “You don’t need to offend me to be funny. I don’t need to offend you to be funny.”

“The best comedy tends to be offensive,” Griffin fired back, but Goldberg disagreed. To conclude the conversation, the Ghost star said, “There are things that we collectively can say, ‘We respect everybody’s right not to be called a name.’ If you take that away, and you allow that, that’s a problem.” When Griffin said she’s been “called a name on every single social media platform” she’s ever been on, Goldberg sighed, “But it doesn’t make it right.”

