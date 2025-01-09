It turns out there are so many people in the world who look like Jimmy Fallon that the Tonight Show lookalikes slot has become a semi-regular segment over the years.

On Wedneday’s (January 8) show, Fallon revealed four photos his viewers sent him of people who supposedly look just like the late-night host. This included Spanish actor and Wheel of Time star Álvaro Morte, singer Mod Sun, country star Cerrito, and a man dressed as Santa Claus.

“That’s not bad, actually,” Fallon said as he unveiled a screenshot from Wheel of Time showing a long-haired Morte staring menacingly at the camera. “If I was stranded on an island… it would take me years to grow this much hair, but I guess I can kind of see it.”

He also liked Option B, Mod Sun, not because he thought he looked like him but “because this guy is really good-looking… that’s why I like it.”

Fallon was less sure about the last two photos. Firstly, an album cover photo showing international country singer Cerrito sporting a perm. “There’s no way… this is insane. I don’t even want to show this one,” the comedian said as she showed the audience the picture.

However, it was the last one that really had Fallon baffled. “They’re getting more and more insane,” he said before revealing a photo of a kid posing with a man dressed as Santa.

“That looks like he’s had one too many eggnogs,” Fallon quipped as he focused on the red-faced, one-eye-shut Santa. “And that’s a pretty janky beard there.”

After letting the audience vote on which of the four looked most like Fallon, the results ended up as a tie between Money Heist star Morte and country star Cerrito. To try and narrow things down, Fallon grabbed the wigs and costumes and dressed as each man, doing his best to match the poses from the pictures. He even dressed up as janky Santa just for fun.

Ultimately, the audience felt he best resembled Morte, especially after sporting a long black wig and giving his best serious face to the camera.

Last week, The Tonight Show YouTube channel uploaded a compilation package of the LookALikes segment from across the years, featuring some of the best Fallon doppelgangers. This included the likes of a Spanish cowboy, folk singer Tom Rush, rock singer Genya Ravan, the logo on Dr D’s Sparkling Probiotic drink, and many more.