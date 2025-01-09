Roush Review: Brutal ‘American Primeval’ Reveals the West at Its Wildest

After one of many calamities befalls the bedeviled pioneers traversing the unforgiving landscape of American Primeval, we hear these words of cold comfort: “It’s just pain.”

Is it ever. Relentlessly brutal and thus soul-crushingly and mind-numbingly predictable, Netflix’s six-part odyssey into a Western hellhole, from director/executive producer Peter Berg (Friday Night Lights) and writer Mark L. Smith (The Revenant), is more a test of endurance than entertainment. Wagon Train (for those with long TV-Western memories) was never like this, though perhaps it should have been. Describing Primeval as the Wild West hardly does it justice.

Deadwood was a Magic Kingdom of escapism compared to this vision of the forbidding Utah territory of 1857. Into this lawless land (filmed on painstakingly authentic location in New Mexico) wanders a woman of mystery, Sarah Rowell (the ever-fearless and excellent Betty Gilpin) and her young son Devin (Preston Mota), en route to a husband who may or may not be expecting or wanting them. Seeking “simple transport” out of the Wyoming territory’s rugged Fort Bridger trading post, run by a hugely enjoyable Shea Whigham as the cagy and unflappable Jim Bridger, the Rowells eventually enlist a taciturn lone-wolf guide and sometimes protector, Isaac (stoic Taylor Kitsch), who was raised by Shoshone and emotionally scarred by tragedy.

With a stowaway young Native girl, the mute Two Moons (Shawnee Pourier), tagging along, this motley crew barely survives a horrible and unflinchingly filmed massacre before embarking on a treacherous trek where any bad thing imaginable is right around the corner. You name it, American Primeval‘s got it: outlaws, bandits, unscrupulous bounty hunters, hostile (though not always) Natives, perilous weather, ravenous wildlife, and — worst of all — marauding and murderous Mormon militiamen on a messianic crusade to slaughter anyone they feel threatens their separatist sovereignty. (Sons of Anarchy‘s Kim Coates fairly chews the scenery as the manipulative zealot Brigham Young.)

Even John Wayne might have second thoughts about moseying into this unsparing inferno, where anyone with a shred of decency is lucky to make it to the next scene. Don’t say you weren’t warned.

(Pro tip: If you’re looking for a more enjoyable Western to stream, check out 2017’s Emmy-winning Fearless. The only thing it’s missing from its female-driven cast is the remarkable Betty Gilpin.)

American Primeval, Streaming Now, Netflix