If you’re looking for a new Western to fill the hole that’s about to be left by the end of Yellowstone, Netflix might have your answer this winter with American Primeval.

The streaming service has a new series in the genre coming in early 2025, and it has released a first look at the cast. The show includes a Friday Night Lights reunion between director Peter Berg and Taylor Kitsch.

Read on for everything we know so far about American Primeval, then scroll down to check out the photos.

When will American Primeval premiere?

All six hour-long episodes of the new Netflix series will drop on Thursday, January 9, 2025.

Who’s in the American Primeval cast?

The cast of this dark and gritty retelling of the exploration and birth of the American West in 1857 includes Taylor Kitsch, Betty Gilpin, Dane DeHaan, Shea Whigham, Joe Tippett, Jai Courtney, Kyle Bradley Davis, Lucas Neff, Derek Hinkey, Saura Lightfoot Leon, Preston Mota, and Shawnee Pourier.

Julie O’Keefe is Indigenous Cultural Consultant and Project Advisor. Artisans include Hovia Edwards-Yellowjohn (Shoshone Bannock-Navajo), Pete Yellowjohn (Shoshone Bannock), Georgette Running Eagle (Shoshone Bannock), Robert Perry (of Bannock Shoshone descent), Kugee Supernaw (Quapaw and Osage) and Son Supernaw (Quapaw-Osage and Caddo), Joe Cheshawalla (Osage) Debbie Cheshawalla (Choctaw), and Molly Murphy Adams (Oglala Lakota).

Pete Berg for Film 44, Eric Newman for Grand Electric, and Mark L. Smith serve as executive producers. Berg also directs. Smith is also the writer.

What is American Primeval about?

The logline for American Primeval reads as follows: “This is America…1857. Up is down, pain is everywhere, innocence and tranquility are losing the battle to hatred and fear. Peace is the shrinking minority, and very few possess grace — even fewer know compassion. There is no safe haven in these brutal lands, and only one goal matters: survival.” It is described as “a fictionalized dramatization and examination of the violent collision of culture, religion, and community as men and women fight and die to keep or control this land” and rated TV-MA.

Is there an American Primeval trailer?

Not yet. Check out the photos below for a look at the series for now.

Will there be an American Primeval Season 2?

This is being billed as a limited series (although TV fans know that doesn’t always mean it’ll stay one season).

American Primeval, January 9, 2025, Netflix