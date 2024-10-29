‘American Primeval’ Premiere Date: Netflix’s Answer to ‘Yellowstone’ Features ‘Friday Night Lights’ Reunion (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
'American Primeval'
Courtesy of Netflix

If you’re looking for a new Western to fill the hole that’s about to be left by the end of Yellowstone, Netflix might have your answer this winter with American Primeval.

The streaming service has a new series in the genre coming in early 2025, and it has released a first look at the cast. The show includes a Friday Night Lights reunion between director Peter Berg and Taylor Kitsch.

Read on for everything we know so far about American Primeval, then scroll down to check out the photos.

When will American Primeval premiere?

All six hour-long episodes of the new Netflix series will drop on Thursday, January 9, 2025.

Who’s in the American Primeval cast?

The cast of this dark and gritty retelling of the exploration and birth of the American West in 1857 includes Taylor Kitsch, Betty Gilpin, Dane DeHaan, Shea Whigham, Joe Tippett, Jai Courtney, Kyle Bradley Davis, Lucas Neff, Derek Hinkey, Saura Lightfoot Leon, Preston Mota, and Shawnee Pourier.

Julie O’Keefe is Indigenous Cultural Consultant and Project Advisor. Artisans include Hovia Edwards-Yellowjohn (Shoshone Bannock-Navajo), Pete Yellowjohn (Shoshone Bannock), Georgette Running Eagle (Shoshone Bannock), Robert Perry (of Bannock Shoshone descent), Kugee Supernaw (Quapaw and Osage) and Son Supernaw (Quapaw-Osage and Caddo), Joe Cheshawalla (Osage) Debbie Cheshawalla (Choctaw), and Molly Murphy Adams (Oglala Lakota).

Pete Berg for Film 44, Eric Newman for Grand Electric, and Mark L. Smith serve as executive producers. Berg also directs. Smith is also the writer.

What Happened in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 1? Refresh Your Memory Before Part 2
Related

What Happened in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 1? Refresh Your Memory Before Part 2

What is American Primeval about?

The logline for American Primeval reads as follows: “This is America…1857. Up is down, pain is everywhere, innocence and tranquility are losing the battle to hatred and fear. Peace is the shrinking minority, and very few possess grace — even fewer know compassion. There is no safe haven in these brutal lands, and only one goal matters: survival.” It is described as “a fictionalized dramatization and examination of the violent collision of culture, religion, and community as men and women fight and die to keep or control this land” and rated TV-MA.

Is there an American Primeval trailer?

Not yet. Check out the photos below for a look at the series for now.

Will there be an American Primeval Season 2?

This is being billed as a limited series (although TV fans know that doesn’t always mean it’ll stay one season).

American Primeval, January 9, 2025, Netflix

— 'American Primeval'
Justin Lubin/Netflix

A fight in the snow

Dane Deehan as Jacob Pratt — 'American Primeval'
Courtesy of Netflix

Dane Deehan as Jacob Pratt

Saura Lightfoot as Abish — 'American Primeval'
Courtesy of Netflix

Saura Lightfoot as Abish

Kim Coates as Brigham Young and Alex Breaux as Wild Bill Hickman — 'American Primeval'
Courtesy of Netflix

Kim Coates as Brigham Young and Alex Breaux as Wild Bill Hickman

Tokala Black Elk as Buffalo Run and Derek Hinkey as Red Feather — 'American Primeval'
Courtesy of Netflix

Tokala Black Elk as Buffalo Run and Derek Hinkey as Red Feather

Joe Tippett as James Wolsey — 'American Primeval'
Matt Kennedy/Netflix

Joe Tippett as James Wolsey

Betty Gilpin as Sara Rowell — 'American Primeval'
Courtesy of Netflix

Betty Gilpin as Sara Rowell

Shawnee Pourier as Two Moons, Taylor Kitsch as Isaac, Betty Gilpin as Sara Rowell and Preston Mota as Devin Rowell — 'American Primeval'
Courtesy of Netflix

Two Moons (Shawnee Pourier), Isaac (Taylor Kitsch), Sara, and Devin Rowell (Preston Mota)

Irene Bedard as Winter Bird — 'American Primeval'
Courtesy of Netflix

Irene Bedard as Winter Bird

Lucas Neff as Dellinger — 'American Primeval'
Courtesy of Netflix

Lucas Neff as Dellinger

Taylor Kitsch as Isaac — 'American Primeval'
Courtesy of Netflix

Isaac

Shea Whigham as Jim Bridger and Nick Hargrove as Cottrell — 'American Primeval'
Courtesy of Netflix

Shea Whigham as Jim Bridger and Nick Hargrove as Cottrell

Taylor Kitsch as Isaac — 'American Primeval'
Matt Kennedy/Netflix

Isaac

Jai Courtney as Virgil Cutter — 'American Primeval'
Matt Kennedy/Netflix

Jai Courtney as Virgil Cutter

'American Primeval'
Netflix

American Primeval




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
wheel-of-fortune-10-25
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Player Loses $50,000 in Ironic Fashion
jeopardy-10-28
2
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Slam ‘Sexist’ Clue as Ken Jennings Apologizes to Female Player On-Air
Ken Urker, Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, Ryan Anderson
3
Pregnant Gypsy-Rose Blanchard: Big News About Baby Daddy
Valarie Pettiford on 'Young and the Restless'
4
Valarie Pettiford Talks Bringing Amy Lewis Back to ‘Y&R’
Behind the scenes of 'Call the Midwife' Season 14
5
‘Call the Midwife’ Drops Exciting Filming Update on Season 14