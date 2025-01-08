Celebrity Jeopardy! is back for its third season on ABC, and it looks like the fun facts will be very fun with the first crop of celebrities playing for charity.

In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek at the Season 3 premiere, airing Wednesday (January 8) night, Grey’s Anatomy star Camilla Luddington reveals how her time on the medical drama made a major change to her life.

Host Ken Jennings asks her about her heritage in the United Kingdom, saying, “I don’t think I knew you were English!”‘

To that, Luddington responds, “Yeah, I moved to the U.S. in my 20s, and then I lost my accent because I’ve been playing an American doctor for like, 13 years.” Though she didn’t namecheck the show itself, she’s of course referring to Grey’s, where she’s played Jo Wilson (a.k.a. Jo Karev) since 2012.

Jennings then asks Luddington whether the accent returns when she goes back home, and she confirms that it does.

“Yeah, I sound crazy. I’m back and forth in the accident all the time,” she admits. “I did not grow up with Jeopardy!, and I think it should be part of the immigration test. I understand how important it is.”

Luddington then reveals that she’s playing for the I Stand With My Pack charity, “a female-run nonprofit” where “they rescue and rehabilitate animals locally and internationally.”

Luddington will play alongside W. Kamau Bell and Max Greenfield in the episode.

Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 3 will also feature appearances by Brian Jordan Alvarez, Blake Anderson, Rachel Brosnahan, Yvette Nicole Brown, Corbin Bleu, D’Arcy Carden, Margaret Cho, Sherry Cola, Chris Distefano, Omar J. Dorsey, Susie Essman, Fortune Feimster, David Friedberg, Seth Green, Sean Gunn, Mina Kimes, Natalie Morales, Ana Navarro, Melissa Peterman, Phoebe Robinson, Robin Thede, Jackie Tohn, Neil de Grasse Tyson, and Roy Wood Jr.

The contestants will compete for nine games, then nine players will go to the semifinals, and the top three will reach the finale for a chance to win $1 million for their charities and a spot in the Tournament of Champions.

Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, January 8, 9/8c, ABC