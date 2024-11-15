Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

So You Think You Can Dance alum Allison Holker has made things official with her boyfriend, Adam Edmunds, as she posts cute pics together on social media.

Holker took to her Instagram page on Thursday, November 14, where she shared a series of photos alongside the software development company CEO as they attended Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday, November 12.

“Being back in the @dancingwiththestars ballroom was absolutely magic! I have missed that energy,” wrote Holker, who served as a professional on the long-running reality series in Seasons 19, 20, 21, and 23. Tuesday’s edition of DWTS saw a dance routine dedicated to Holker and her former celebrity partner, Riker Lynch’s semi-final performance.

“I’m so grateful to have been there with so much love and support and a huge thank you to @jennajohnson for the honor of recreating mine and @rikerlynch contemporary routine,” Holker continued.

She added, “Also showing @adam.edmunds my world was perfect thank you for being at my side and being my anchor. I couldn’t be more happy and excited for this next chapter. #dwts.”

Holker’s new relationship comes almost two years after her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, died by suicide. The couple married in 2013 and had two children together: a son, Maddox, born in 2016, and a daughter, Zaia, born in 2019. Holker also has a daughter, Weslie, with her former fiancé, whom Boss adopted after he and Holker married.

After soft-launching her new romance in August, Holker told People “it took a lot of time” for her to feel ready for a new relationship. “I didn’t know if I’d ever fall into this situation again,” she shared. “I will say this: I’m extremely happy. I feel supported, seen, understood and fully loved. And I’m really, really grateful for that.”

She also touched on the support she’s received from fans, telling the outlet, “I understand it’s an interesting place for people to see me in, and it’s interesting for me to find myself in it too,” noting she “had such a beautiful love with Stephen,” and “still [has] such a beautiful love with him.”

“But the love I learned has only helped me to be even better in my next love,” she added. “I feel like I’m even more suited now in this next step in my life, this next chapter with this new, beautiful man Adam.”