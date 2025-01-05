Missed Those Golden Globes ‘Fun Facts’? Here Were the Best (and Wildest) Ones

For those who grew up obsessed with VH1’s Pop-Up Video, the 2025 Golden Globe Awards may have induced a bit of nostalgia. Throughout the show, as presenters and winners took the stage to dole out or receive their rewards, respectively, the producers presented at-home audiences with a special treat: Fun fact nuggets that revealed some little-known details about the person at the center of the screen.

In many cases, these little asides were related to the television show, movie, or performance that brought them to the Beverly Hilton in the first place, but in some cases, they were ultra-specific and even a bit odd at times.

Since these bubbles of text tended to flash on and off of the screen at a record pace, we took the liberty of gathering some of the very best little Golden Globes 411 blurbs of the evening.

For example, did you know that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a Guinness World Record holder for … selfie prolificacy?

Or that Ke Huy Quan was inspired to return to making movies for Everything Everywhere All at Once by watching Crazy Rich Asians?

And who wasn’t shocked and possibly a little disturbed to learn of Demi Moore’s very intense doll obsession?

Nate Bargatze’s career start sure was a unique one…

Also, it sounds like we can really get on board with a Zoe Saldana karaoke night based on her go-to song choice, guys.

We also learned that Tim Burton decided to gift his Beetlejuice star Catherine O’Hara with a wedding trip to the Vatican, of all places. (At least that explains her Schitt’s Creek wedding costume.)

Jodie Foster has a comet named after her thanks to her Contact performance (and now you gotta wonder if fellow frequent movie space travelers Matthew McConaughey, Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, and Sigourney Weaver are experiencing some FOMO over this).

The fact that Michael Keaton got his start working with American Treasure Fred Rogers puts everything right into place.

Oh, and Andrew Garfield was a bad barista in another life.

Colman Domingo has a backup career option as a … circus juggler apparently?

And Colin Farrell can always fall back on line-dancing instruction if it all goes to pot.