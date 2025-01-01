Cheryl Burke Suspends Her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Podcast: ‘My Journey Is Just Beginning’

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Former Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke is saying farewell to her iHeart podcast Sex, Lies and Spray Tans, at least for now, as she explains the “bittersweet decision” to her fans.

Burke took to her Instagram page on December 30 to make the announcement, writing, “After an incredible journey, I’ve made the bittersweet decision to say farewell — for now — to this podcast. This chapter has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life, filled with growth, meaningful conversations, and powerful connections.”

She continued, “You, my loyal listeners, have been my rock and my backbone, especially during moments of controversy. The only reason I kept going with my head held high was because of your unwavering support and belief in me. I cannot thank you enough for being a part of this journey and for truly understanding my intentions.”

Burke launched the Sex, Lies and Spray Tans podcast in September 2023 and has recorded over 200 episodes. On the show, Burke and her guests discuss Dancing With The Stars, including behind-the-scenes drama and controversies, touching on topics such as showmances, the judges, and even Artem Chigvintsev’s recent arrest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheryl Burke (@cherylburke)

The two-time Mirror Ball Trophy winner went on to say that her podcast was never meant to badmouth or undermine the show that launched her to fame.

“To anyone who may have misinterpreted this podcast or questioned my love for the show that shaped me, I encourage you to listen to the episodes,” she stated. “My heart has always been in the right place, and I’ve seen so many of your comments affirming that.”

She added, “I will never forget where I came from, and my love for that chapter of my life will never waver. Any negative perceptions about me in the headlines could not be further from the truth. This podcast was always about truth, connection, and storytelling — not taking anything down.”

Burke thanked her “iHeartRadio family” for their support, as well as her guests “for trusting me with your stories and making this podcast a space for vulnerability and authenticity.” She also thanked her listeners “for embracing this journey with open hearts and open minds. Because of you, this chapter has been unforgettable.”

While this chapter of Burke’s career is coming to an end, she hinted at exciting opportunities in 2025. “My journey is just beginning, and 2025 has already been filled with new opportunities and exciting adventures which I promise to tell you about soon,” she shared.

“I hope you’ll continue to follow me, support me, and join me as I embrace what’s next. Wherever this next chapter takes me, I promise to bring the same authenticity, energy, and love to it. Thank you for being part of this journey with me — I will cherish it forever. Until next time, sending you all my love and gratitude,” she concluded.