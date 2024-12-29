The Final Rose For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bachelorette Newsletter:

Former The Bachelorette star Andi Dorfman is capping off her holidays with a return trip to the hospital, but don’t worry, she is safe. Dorfman gave birth to a baby girl, Harper Bell Hart, shortly before Christmas and shared the news on Instagram on December 22.

While baby Harper is doing well in her first week of life, Dorfman’s recovery from the delivery was not seamless. The reality star revealed in a now-lapsed Instagram story on December 28, caught by People, that she needed to make a return trip to the hospital for a “minor setback” in her post-partum recovery. Dorfman posted an update after her surgery to reveal she was taken to the hospital to solve two hematomas that were causing her a lot of pain while she was at home.

“After getting home I was in a ton of pain and it was getting worse by the day. Despite the internet saying recovery takes time, I still felt something was wrong and finally after trying every home remedy, called my doctors and they told me to come right in,” she wrote in a new Instagram story. “Turns out, I had one large and one small hematoma that were the cause of the pain. Within a few hours we were at the hospital and prepped for surgery. A very straightforward procedure but still pretty terrifying having a 6-day-old baby (plus loads of hormones still lurking.)”

Dorfman encouraged other new mothers not to hesitate if they feel that something isn’t right in their recovery.

“All this (over)sharing to say…Trust your body, trust your instinct and trust that your doctors do truly care about your health and well-being. Don’t be afraid to reach out to them. I felt some guilt worrying abut myself instead of my daughter, but realized she’s no good if I’m no good. Hope this helps anyone out there doubting their own postpartum recovery .”

The former Bachelorette, baby Harper, and Dorfman’s husband Blaine Hart are now recovering. Dorfman ended her update with two additional stories. One showcased Blaine dancing with their little girl with the caption, “When daddy is on duty…” and the second was a selfie of Dorfman snuggling with her baby that read “I love her so much.”

Hopefully, now the family can go back to celebrating the holidays peacefully. Dorfman posted an adorable family photo on Christmas Day, wishing her followers to do the same.

“Happy Holidays from our family (of three ) to yours! Wishing you all a holiday season that shines brightly with love and sparkles with joy!,” she wrote in the caption.