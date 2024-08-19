Bachelor Nation Stars Who Are Expecting Babies: Ben Higgins, Desiree Hartsock & More

Ben Higgins and Jess Clarke; Madison Prewett and Grant Troutt; Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried
Bachelor Nation has baby fever!

The Bachelor Season 20 star Ben Higgins and Season 24 alum Madison Prewett both announced on August 18 that they are expecting with their spouses. Their exciting baby reveals are just the first of many Bachelor Nation alums who have announced in 2024 that they have babies on the way.

Andi Dorfman and Desiree Hartsock, who previously starred in their own seasons of The Bachelorette, are pregnant as well. This will be Dorfman’s first child, while Hartsock and her husband, Chris Siegfried, are about to welcome their third child.

Scroll down to see all the Bachelor Nation stars who are having babies.

Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke attend KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
Ben Higgins

The Bachelor Season 20 star and his wife, Jess Clarke, announced they are expecting their first child on August 18.

The couple shared a video on Instagram and captioned it, “The next chapter of our love story! Baby girl coming in February.”

This will be the first child for the couple. The Golden Bachelorette star Joan Vassos sent her love to Higgins and Clarke in the comments: “What a lucky baby having you both as parents!!! Little Joanie Higgins sounds good…I’m just saying.”

 

Madison Prewett and husband Grant Troutt
Madison Prewett

On August 18, Madison Prewett, who was one of the stars of Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, revealed she and her husband, Grant Troutt, are expecting their first child.

Prewett showed off her baby bump in a series of photos with her husband. “WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!!!!!!! Baby Troutt we are SO ready for you and can’t wait to meet you,” the couple captioned their Instagram post.

Andi Dorfman and her husband Blaine Hart
Andi Dorfman

The Bachelorette Season 10 star debuted her baby bump and announced her pregnancy on August 4.

“Future Mom + Dad!!!! To say we are over the moon is an understatement! Baby Hart coming later this year,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Dorfman is expecting her first child with husband Blaine Hart.

Emily Ferguson and William Karlsson together
Emily Ferguson

Emily Ferguson, who appeared on The Bachelor Season 20 and Seasons 3 and 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, is expecting her second child with husband William Karlsson.

“Our family is growing. Baby Karlsson #2 is joining us in December and we couldn’t be happier. Beckham is going to be the BEST Big Brother,” Ferguson captioned a June 2024 Instagram post.

The couple is having another boy. Their first child, Beckham, was born in 2023.

Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegried attend the premiere of WE tv's
Desiree Hartsock & Chris Siegfried

Hartsock and Chris Siegfried, who met and fell in love on The Bachelorette Season 9, are about to be parents to three boys!

Hartsock announced she is expecting her third child in May 2024. “Something’s brewing.. & it’s not my coffee,” the Bachelor Nation alum wrote on Instagram. “Baby #3 coming this November.”

The couple welcomed two sons, Asher and Zander, in 2016 and 2019.

Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown attend the 2024 Human Rights Campaign dinner at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Colton Underwood

Colton Underwood, the star of The Bachelor Season 23, will be welcoming his first child via surrogate with husband Jordan C. Brown. Their baby is due in October 2024.

“That was one of the things we bonded over early in our relationship. We both wanted to be dads,” Underwood told PEOPLE. “But it’s been such an incredible experience for us to go through this together, and I cannot wait to watch Jordan become a dad.”

Caila Quinn Burrello attends Clarins and Kathleen Jennings Double Serum Light Launch Garden Party on February 23, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Caila Quinn

During a trip to Disney World with her family in February 2024, The Bachelor Season 20 alum revealed she is expecting her second child with husband Nick Burrello.

“Well… looks like there is another ‘Minnie me’ coming in August,” she wrote.

The couple, who married 2021, welcomed their first child in 2023.

