Bachelor Nation has baby fever!

The Bachelor Season 20 star Ben Higgins and Season 24 alum Madison Prewett both announced on August 18 that they are expecting with their spouses. Their exciting baby reveals are just the first of many Bachelor Nation alums who have announced in 2024 that they have babies on the way.

Andi Dorfman and Desiree Hartsock, who previously starred in their own seasons of The Bachelorette, are pregnant as well. This will be Dorfman’s first child, while Hartsock and her husband, Chris Siegfried, are about to welcome their third child.

Scroll down to see all the Bachelor Nation stars who are having babies.