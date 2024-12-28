Isabella Strahan is back feeling like herself again one year after undergoing radiation therapy for a brain tumor.

The 20-year-old model, the daughter of NFL star and TV host Michael Strahan, took to Instagram on Friday, December 27, where she shared a gallery of bikini photos on a beach in the Bahamas. The photos marked a callback to a similar post she made in December 2023, when the family spent the holidays in the Bahamas, with Isabella sporting a shaved head.

“And we’re back…” Isabella captioned the post, which also included photos of her and her sister Sophia hanging out at The Albany resort in the Bahamas. Many of the pics show Isabella in a black floral bikini and hoop earrings, posing on a sandy beach.

Fans loved the post and jumped into the comments to share their reactions, with one Instagram user writing, “You ate this up in a crazy way.”

“You are actually the prettiest person ever,” said another.

Another added, “Angel of all angels.”

“Gorgeous and so glad you are healthy,” wrote one fan.

“You NEED to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated IMMEDIATELY,” said another.

“KILLING THE GAME MY BELLA,” wrote another.

Isabella was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in October 2023, which, according to the Mayo Clinic, is “a cancerous brain tumor that starts in the lower back part of the brain” and “is most common in children.”

Since her diagnosis, Isabella underwent several surgeries and rounds of treatment, including six weeks of radiation therapy followed by multiple rounds of chemotherapy. In July 2024, she shared a YouTube video where she revealed the results of her latest MRI scans and confirmed she was cancer-free.

Last month, she took to TikTok, where she shared a before and after video of her cancer journey. The post included a clip of Isabella from seven months ago without hair while undergoing treatment and a clip of her now with her hair growing back.