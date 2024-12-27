‘Call the Midwife’ Fans Are Divided Over Nancy’s New Beau Roger

Call the Midwife fans were treated to a festive trip to Poplar over the holidays for a two-part Christmas special, which featured the arrival of a new man in Nancy Corrigan’s (Megan Cusack) life.

The two-part special, which aired on PBS on December 25 and 26, saw the funfair come to Poplar, adding color and excitement to the frosty landscape. The episodes contained plenty of drama, from the nurses of Nonnatus House dealing with Hong Kong Flu to the news of an escaped prisoner to Reggie’s (Daniel Laurie) homecoming.

However, fans were most intrigued by newcomer Roger Noble (Conor O’Donnell) and his interest in Nurse Corrigan. While anticipating another lonely Christmas, Nancy was surprised by Roger, a charming pharmaceutical salesman who walked into Doctor Turner’s surgery and quickly became smitten with the young nurse.

How lovely was it when Colette answered the door to Roger, and despite his surprise all he wanted to do was tell Nancy he loves her #CallTheMidwife pic.twitter.com/X6CsmHpRYW — kevws (@kevwgs) December 26, 2024

After some cringe-inducing but cute flirting, Roger ultimately asked Nancy on a date. Nancy initially turned down the offer but had a change of heart, and the pair enjoyed a romantic date at the funfair, where they shared a kiss, and Roger twisted his ankle.

The handsome Irishman then turned up at Nonnatus the next day with flowers for Nancy, only to be greeted by her daughter, Colette (Francesca Fullilove), whom Nancy hadn’t mentioned. Despite her panic, Nancy soon realized Roger wasn’t deterred as he asked her out again.

Roger offered to take Nancy and Colette out, to which Nancy agreed, and everything seemed set up for a magical romance. However, viewers are split when it comes to Roger and his intentions. Some believe the relationship is adorable, while others think Roger’s eagerness suggests something bad to come.

Ouch. It’s easy to forget the stigma attached to unmarried motherhood in the Sixties – and how that shame was carried by the mother… @BBCOne #CallTheMidwife #ChristmasSpecial #Part2 pic.twitter.com/4Uv3bfzEpK — Call the Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) December 26, 2024

“I am so rooting for them. New ship unlocked!!!” wrote one X user.

“I’m loving this romance,” added another.

Another wrote, “He’s so lovely. Please don’t drop a building on him.”

“He’s definitely a keeper!” said one commenter.

Others weren’t sure, with one fan writing, “I’m vibing something bad will happen! He seems a bit too pushy!”

“Saying I love you after one date, creepy,” said another.

“Why do I think Roger will be trouble for Nancy #CallTheMidwife,” added another commenter.

“Nancy’s Beau has something to do with the Troubles I feel given we’re in 1969,” said another, referring to the conflict in Northern Ireland that began in the late 1960s.

Another added, “I do not trust Nancy’s new man #CallTheMidwife,” while one fan said, “I hope Nancy’s new fella isn’t love bombing her.”

What do you think of Nancy’s new man Roger? And what did you think of the Call the Midwife holiday special? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.