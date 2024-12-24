‘Jeopardy!’ Gets New Home in 2025 – Where You Can See Shows

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy! is getting a new second home in 2025 as the show returns to the Game Show Network (GSN) for reruns of the Ken Jennings-hosted episodes of Season 39. This includes the super champion runs of Cris Pannullo and Ray Lalonde.

The GSN Instagram page made the announcement on Monday (December 23), writing, “The newest addition to the Game Show Network line up? What is… @jeopardy! Jeopardy! with Ken Jennings starting Monday January 13 at 9p on Game Show Network!”

This marks the first time Jeopardy! will air regularly on GSN since 2013, when they aired reruns of Season 25 — the network did air a selection of Jeopardy! episodes in November 2020 in tribute to the late Alex Trebek.

The reruns will air on weekdays at 9 pm, with two episodes per day, replacing Wheel of Fortune reruns (Wheel will move to 2 pm). Interestingly, the announcement only mentions Ken Jennings, suggesting the Mayim Bialik episodes will be skipped. Bialik still served as a host in Season 39 before she was dropped from the show in December 2023.

New episodes of Jeopardy! will continue to air in syndication as normal, along with the various spinoff tournaments, including the upcoming editions of Second Chance, Champion’s Wildcard, the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament, and the Tournament of Champions.

However, the show is still looking for a streaming home for its classic Trebek-era episodes. Back in August, Pluto TV removed its channels dedicated to classic Jeopardy! and Wheel, leaving many fans frustrated.

During a Jeopardy! taping in November, Jennings revealed during an audience Q&A that streaming for the show “is happening” and would come sometime in “early 2025.” He also specified the platform would be “most likely Hulu or Prime.”

That said, Jennings did not clarify whether the new streaming home would include classic era or newer episodes (or both). Meanwhile, the official Jeopardy! Instagram page hinted at a new home for old episodes after the backlash to the Pluto TV news.

“Hang in there, baby. #Jeopardy!” the post read alongside a video that stated, “We hear you. Stay tuned for the latest Jeopardy! streaming news.”

Fans took to the Jeopardy! Reddit forum to react to the GSN news, with one commenter writing, “I hope they make a deal to put episodes hosted by Alex on a different streaming platform later next year.”

“I just want the box set of Alex’s whole run as host,” said another.

Another pointed out that as well as Pannullo’s impressive 21-game winning streak, Season 39 also includes the 2022 Tournament of Champions with Amy Schneider, Andrew He, and Sam Buttrey.

“Are they really skipping the Mayim eps?? I want to be on a rerun!” commented former Season 39 contestant Alicia Korenman.

“Since Mayim parted ways with Sony last year and her contract was expired last Summer 2024. I think GSN decided to just put Ken on the rerun?” replied another.

Are you excited to rewatch Season 39? Would you like to see a new home for classic Trebek-era episodes? Let us know your thoughts below.