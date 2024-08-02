‘Jeopardy!’ & ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Axed From Pluto – Fans Are Fuming

Fans of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune are not happy after Pluto TV removed channels dedicated to the iconic game shows from its streaming platform.

Since 2022, the Paramount-owned app has featured channels devoted to old episodes of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, as well as other game shows such as Price is Right. The latter show is still available to watch on the service.

On Thursday, August 1, a Reddit user took to the Jeopardy! Reddit forum to reveal the channels for Jeopardy! and Wheel had disappeared from Pluto TV.

“It looks like now if you check the game shows section of the pluto tv channel list, the Jeopardy, and Wheel of Fortune channels have now been completely removed from the list instead of saying they are no longer available,” the user wrote.

Fans were fuming about this, especially those wanting to watch classic episodes while new episodes of Jeopardy! and Wheel are off the air for the summer.

“With Jeopardy going on its summer hiatus and Pat Sajak retiring, whoever made this decision should be fired. Out of a cannon, into the sun,” wrote one fan. “I was really looking forward to watching Austin Rogers and James Holzhauer’s original runs again.”

“SONY! F***ING FIGURE OUT JEOPARDY STREAMING ASAP BEFORE YOU MAKE JEOPARDY TOTALLY IRRELEVANT TO EVERYONE BORN AFTER 1980,” exclaimed another.

Another noted, “The original deal for both channels starting back in 2022 was only for two years, so I’m guessing it’s expired; there’s a chance it could move to yet another streaming service, but I hope it stays on Pluto. It’s so much more convenient.”

“Yeah, they no longer seem to be available to me. Some heads-up would have been nice to warn us when their deal expired,” another added.

“Please no – not when season 40 is ending as well Please don’t let it be!” said one commenter.

Another added, “I am so sad because I watch WOF reruns every night and was so confused! Does anyone know where else it could be streamed for free?”

One fan claimed to have reached out to Pluto TV support about the issue and received the following response, “Thanks for reaching out about Jeopardy channel! Our lineup is constantly evolving based on feedback from our users and content availability, so channels are added and removed, over time.”

The statement continued, “This isn’t to say it won’t be back, at a later time, but it’s not in the line up for now. However, we will submit a request to have it added back to our programming lineup. Your request will be forwarded to our Content and Programming teams for future consideration.”

TV Insider has reached out to Pluto TV for comment.

While the dedicated channels for Jeopardy! and Wheel have gone, there are still a handful of episodes still available via the Pluto TV on-demand service on its website.