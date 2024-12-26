‘The Agency’ Renewed: Everything We Know About Spy Thriller’s Season 2

The Agency brought in record viewership for Showtime and Paramount+. Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios announced on December 4 that the espionage thriller drew in an audience of 5.1 million cross-platform viewers globally after its November 29 debut, making it their most-streamed new series ever. Given that, it should come as no surprise that this viewership announcement came with a Season 2 renewal. Season 1, meanwhile, won’t air its finale until January.

A fresh take on the critically acclaimed hit French drama Le Bureau des Legendes, The Agency follows Martian (Michael Fassbender), a covert CIA agent, ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears (Jodie Turner-Smith as Samia), romance reignites. His career, his real identity, and his mission are pitted against his heart, hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage.

Le Bureau des Legendes centers on the daily life and missions of agents within France’s principal external security service. It focuses on the “Bureau of Legends,” responsible for training and handling deep-cover agents on long-term missions in areas with French interests. Living under false identities for years, these agents’ missions are to identify and recruit good intelligence sources. The series has been praised as an intriguingly unique look at a side of spy stories not often seen: the emotional cost of living a life of intense secrecy and danger. These emotional insights also serve as critical commentary about organizations like the CIA.

The star-studded cast also includes Jeffrey Wright, Richard Gere, Katherine Waterston, John Magaro, Alex Reznik, Andrew Brooke, Harriet Sansom Harris, India Fowler, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, and Reza Brojerdi, with Dominic West and Hugh Bonneville as guest stars. Recurring stars are Adam Nagaitis, Ambreen Razia, Bilal Hasna, David Harewood, Kurt Egyiawan, Ray BLK, Sabrina Wu, and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor. George Clooney serves as an executive producer.

With new episodes of The Agency Season 1 still coming out weekly, there’s no plot information to share about Season 2 so far. But we’ll continue to report the latest updates on the series. In the meantime, here’s how you can watch each episode.

When do new episodes of The Agency come out?

Like Yellowjackets, new episodes of The Agency are available on Paramount+ for Paramount+ With Showtime subscribers two days before the episodes air linearly on Showtime. Here’s the release schedule for Season 1:

Episode 1: “The Bends” — Friday, November 29, Paramount+ with Showtime; Sunday, December 1, 9/8c, Showtime

Episode 2: “Wooden Duck” — Friday, November 29, Paramount+ with Showtime; Sunday, December 1, 9/8c, Showtime

Episode 3: “Hawk from a Handsaw” — Friday, December 6, Paramount+ with Showtime; Sunday, December 8, 9/8c, Showtime

Episode 4: “Quarterback Blitz” — Friday, December 13, Paramount+ with Showtime; Sunday, December 15, 9/8c, Showtime

Episode 5: “Rat Trap” — Friday, December 20, Paramount+ with Showtime; Sunday, December 22, 9/8c, Showtime

Episode 6: “Spy for Sale” — Friday, December 27, Paramount+ with Showtime; Sunday, December 30, 9/8c, Showtime

Episode 7: “Hard Landing”— Friday, January 3, 2025, Paramount+ with Showtime; Sunday, January 5, 2025, 9/8c, Showtime

Episode 8: “Truth Will Set You Free”— Friday, January 10, 2025, Paramount+ with Showtime; Sunday, January 12, 2025, 9/8c, Showtime

Episode 9: “The Rubicon”— Friday, January 17, 2025, Paramount+ with Showtime; Sunday, January 19, 2025, 9/8c, Showtime

Episode 10: “Overtaken By Events”— Friday, January 24, 2025, Paramount+ with Showtime, Sunday, January 26, 2025, 9/8c, Showtime