Art Evans, ‘Die Hard 2’ and ‘A Soldier’s Story’ Actor, Dies at 82

Veteran film and television actor Art Evans, who played Leslie Barnes in Die Hard 2, has died. He was 82.

Evans passed away on Saturday, December 21, of complications from diabetes, as confirmed by his wife, Babe Evans. His obituary noted he “passed away peacefully” while “surrounded by family.”

“Art was not only an incredible actor but a devoted husband, friend, and source of light to everyone who knew him,” Babe said in a statement to EW. “His laughter, passion, and love of life will be deeply missed. While our hearts are heavy, we celebrate the legacy of joy and inspiration he leaves behind.”

Born on March 27, 1942, in Berkeley, California, Evans’ acting career spanned over 40 years, with over 120 credits across film, theater, and television. He started out at Frank Silvera’s Theater of Being in Los Angeles before landing the starring role in The Amen Corner, which made its Broadway debut in 1965.

His first credited on-screen role came in a 1976 episode of Chico and the Man. Meanwhile, his first credited film role came in the 1976 biopic Leadbelly, where he used his skills as a multi-instrumentalist to portray Blind Lemon Jefferson.

Evans’ other film roles included Big Time, Youngblood, The In-Laws, The Main Event, and A Soldier’s Story, playing the memorable role of Wilkie. However, he is perhaps best known for playing Leslie Barnes in the action classic Die Hard 2, where his character, a chief engineer at Dulles International Airport, helps Bruce Willis’ John McClane stop terrorists.

On television, Evans appeared in many classic series, including M*A*S*H, The Fall Guy, Hill Street Blues, 9 to 5, Doogie Howser, M.D., A Different World, Mad About You, Family Matters, Walker, Texas Ranger, The X Files, and Monk.

In more recent years, Evans was featured in the TV series A House Divided, Real Husbands of Hollywood and provided the voice of Charlie in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

“Art was a remarkable talent who touched many lives with his work. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him,” his agents LyNea Bell and Charleen McGuire said in a statement. “Art’s legacy will never be forgotten.”

He is survived by his wife, Babe, and their son, Ogadae, and his family.