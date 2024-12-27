Don’t Be the Lass to Know! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Outlander Newsletter:

[Warning: The below and video above contain MAJOR spoilers for Outlander, Season 7 Episode 14, “Ye Dinna Get Used to It.”]

Outlander continues to expand upon William’s (Charles Vandervaart) story in Season 7 as the young soldier was surprised by Jane (Silvia Presente) at his camp in the latest episode, “Ye Dinna Get Used to It.”

In the installment, the prostitute surprises William when she arrives with her young sister Fanny seeking protection. Initially, Jane tells William that the malicious Captain Harkness (Adam Jackson-Smith) returned to the brothel and so, she fled with Fanny. Seeking any assistance he can provide, Jane is indifferent when he suggests that she work doing the camp’s laundry as she reveals she doesn’t know how to use money.

Pushing to come to a different kind of arrangement, Jane hints that she can be at William’s disposal if he pleases, but the young man refuses to take that approach with Jane. Ultimately, he sets her up working with the laundry but promises to do all he can to protect Jane and Fanny. One night when Jane comes to William’s tent, she makes a move, but he refuses her again, only sharing a kiss before sending her on her way.

Eventually, Jane reveals plans to leave for New York without William, and he can’t understand why she’d leave without a horse or protection, but Jane finally gets more candid, confessing that she and Fanny went on the run because she killed Captain Harkness after he paid to spend the night with her kid sister at the brothel. Suddenly, Jane’s appearance makes more sense to William, and she reveals the gruesome details about the event that led her and Fanny to the camp.

William promises not to reveal their secret and to continue to protect them until he’s able to accompany them to New York. But that’s easier said than done as William is seemingly captured by Hessians on the road in the episode’s final moments. “He is the only person that they are relying on at that point, and I think to have the sole person that’s there to protect you from the other soldiers [taken] is obviously going to be a really scary thing, especially considering that person knows the things that you’ve told them,” Presente reveals in our latest Inside Outlander Aftershow.

As for where Jane and William stand romantically, “It’s a really tricky one,” Presente notes. After the two shared a kiss and Jane’s advances, she says, “I think there’s so much miscommunication between the two of them,” but “they both clearly are interested in each other.” In Jane’s eyes, “it’s not just a transaction anymore. There is something there that she is interested in pursuing. But I think she’s so used to having her guard up for so long and not being able to trust anyone that she can’t see herself immediately being vulnerable and open with him in that moment.”

That inability to open up and be vulnerable, Present reveals, is “something that she probably later regrets, but once you’re hardwired into something, it’s really hard to change that.”

Where could the story take them next? Find out in the full Inside Outlander Aftershow video, above, as Presente delves into Jane’s motivations, the introduction of her sister, Captain Harkness’s fate, and much more. And stay tuned as Outlander‘s seventh season continues on Starz for more weekly coverage.

Outlander, Season 7B, Fridays, 8/7c, Starz (Midnight on the Starz App & On Demand)