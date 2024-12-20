‘Wheel of Fortune’ Player Whisks up Hilariously Wrong ‘Eggnog’ Answer

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

A Wheel of Fortune contestant has been roasted on an open fire by fans for an excruciatingly wrong answer to a Holiday-themed tossup puzzle. While the incorrect guess wasn’t of round of sausage magnitude, it certainly painted an unappetizing picture.

The game show’s latest puzzle gaffe occurred during Thursday, December 19’s episode. It involved Sheila Payton from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. As is tradition, the episode began with a $1,000 tossup, with the letters filling in automatically. The category was “Food & Drink.”

The three players attentively sized up the puzzle, which eventually read, “‘_O_EM_DE’ ‘E _ _ _ _G’. At this point, Payton opted to make a guess. She declared, “Lemonade Eggnog?” This was not the correct answer.

Payton looked painfully aware of as much as she covered her face in shock (below). “Oh no!” she exclaimed. Opponent Lidia Abbott, who later won the game with $28,729 total after acing her bonus puzzle, immediately solved it correctly as “Homemade Eggnog.”

The broadcast cut to Ryan Seacrest, who comforted Payton before the contestant interviews began. The host placed a consoling hand on her shoulder and said, “Your concoction sounded very good. I liked the sound of that.”

All the players laughed, and adding a teaspoon of irony was Seacrest starting Payton’s interview soon after by sharing how she calls herself, “the best Wheel player in her family.”

Fans took to social media reacting to the hilarious puzzle fail, with someone titling a WoF Reddit post, “Lemonade eggnog. Did I hear that right?”

Other fans reveled in the mishap that left a sour taste in everyone’s mouths in the comments section, one fan writing, “Never forget.”