Kelly Clarkson has reminded fans of her singing prowess with a stunning rendition of Céline Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” that went viral over the weekend.

The performance was part of The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s regular “Kellyoke segment,” in which the American Idol winner covers a new song at the beginning of each episode. On Friday’s (September 27) episode, Clarkson tackled Dion’s classic vocal masterpiece.

Clarkson took to the stage and delivered a spine-tingling rendition of the track, perfectly nailing the key changes. After her performance, she praised Dion, saying, “She really is just an incredible talent. Her stunning performance at the Olympics was one of the highlights for me this summer; it was so good.”

Clarkson added, “Usually, I would never cover that song because there’s some songs you don’t want to go near as a vocalist. But there’s a reason why I did that today.”

That reason was because Titanic star Kate Winslet was the guest on Friday’s show, promoting her new film Lee.

The video of Clarkson’s performance was uploaded to the show’s YouTube channel on Friday evening, where it racked up 405,476 views. The performance was also reshared by users on X, with one clip amassing 9.9 million views.

“Kelly Clarkson singing “My Heart Will Go On” is UNREAL. One of the few who can really do justice to a Céline Dion classic. Those vocals were powerful, emotional, and straight-up flawless. She understood the assignment and NAILED it. Céline would be proud,” wrote one fan who reposted the performance.

Another replied, “Kelly Clarkson, to me, is the only artist that can sing everyone else’s songs at the same caliber or sometimes almost better than the original…”

“We have countless singing shows on TV now, but it will never cease to amaze me how they found a superstar on the very first season of American Idol and nothing has matched since. (With all due respect to Jennifer Hudson and Carrie Underwood,)” said another.

“I’ll say it every time Kelly Clarkson is MY American Idol idc idc,” added another fan.

Another added, “Kelly Clarkson is 1000% in the top 10 best vocalists of our lifetime argue with a wallllll.”

“Every artist in the world pleading with Kelly Clarkson to stop performing their songs better than they ever have,” joked another.

“Kelly Clarkson is simply vocally superior and I can’t comprehend any other opinion..” said one commenter.

Clarkson rose to fame after winning the first season of American Idol in 2002, which landed her a record deal with RCA Records. She went on to become a platinum-selling artist and three-time Grammy winner. In 2018, she joined The Voice as a coach and began hosting her own daytime talk show in 2019.

You can watch Clarkson’s full performance above and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.